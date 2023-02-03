Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'

Jason discussed playing against Mahomes and his brother Travis during a morning show appearance on Thursday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on February 3, 2023 02:33 PM
Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty; Paras Griffin/Getty

Jason Kelce recognizes greatness when he sees it.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles center spoke with Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team to discuss the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl and how his mom feels having him and his brother, Travis Kelce, competing in the game for different teams.

Jason and the Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and during the interview, he admitted the Chiefs are a "good team."

"[Mahomes] is going to be one of the greatest of all time," Jason, 35, told the SportsRadio 94WIP morning show. "If everybody does their job, he feels good against any team they face."

Both Kelce brothers have already competed in and won a Super Bowl in their careers — Jason in 2017 with the Eagles and Travis in 2019 with the Chiefs.

But Feb. 12 will be the first time the brothers meet on the NFL's biggest stage.

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Speaking with Travis on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the two discussed having their family members at the Super Bowl.

"Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?" Jason asked Travis.

"We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you're going to have more of a family-oriented thing," 33-year-old Travis replied.

Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

"I'm also bringing Kylie's parents; I'm bringing the girls," Jason shared, referring to his wife, with whom he shares daughters Elliotte Ray, 22 months, and Wyatt, 3.

The couple also has another little girl on the way.

"If (the baby) comes at the Super Bowl, I will start to believe the NFL is scripted," Jason said during his morning show appearance. "No doubt about it."

