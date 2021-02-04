Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts Donates $30K to Family of 7-Year-Old Boy with Cancer

"I’m happy they’re happy. I’m just praying for nothing but positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward," the quarterback said

Philadelphia Eagles player Jalen Hurts is using his time away from the football field to form a special connection with a fan in need.

The quarterback, 22, recently reached out to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a pediatric cancer charity, hoping to get involved.

Liz Scott, the co-executive director at the foundation, explained in a YouTube video that the foundation was able to connect Hurts with a family in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, whose eldest son Erick, 7, has cancer.

"[Hurts] wanted to make their Christmas wishes come true," Scott said.

While learning about Erick's story, Hurts found out that his entire family — which includes four younger siblings — has been living in a two-bedroom trailer.

"One thing that I like to do is be encouraging at all times and uplift those around me. I just wanted to make an impact in the city of Philadelphia, in this area ... We're going to surprise them with something real nice," Hurts said in the clip.

The athlete, who played his first season as quarterback for the Eagles this year, went to visit Erick and his family to spend time with the young boy and give them a special gift.

While at the Nottingham home, Erick presented Hurts with a special drawing he made and the two played a game of catch outside.

"Practice would be fun. I know the guys would like you a lot too. My teammates like people that are strong. They like people that are courageous, like yourself. I think you would fit right in," Hurts told Erick.

The quarterback then surprised Erick's mom, Amanda, with a check for $30,000 for her to use toward a new home for their family.

"A moment like that for me, just going in there and meeting everybody, it was fun," Hurts said in the clip. "I think what amazes me is how the kids don't even realize maybe what they're dealing with, the circumstances they're in, but they're just happy to be living."

Hurts said he will always remember the family's reaction but also the time he spent playing with Erick and his siblings.

"He gave me a nice picture. He took time out of his day to draw me a picture. I really appreciate that. I'm going to hang that up in my locker as soon as I get back," he shared.