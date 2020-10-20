New Documentary Follows the NFL's Most Intense Fan Base, Philadelphia Eagles Supporters — Watch
The documentary, Maybe Next Year, follows some of the biggest Philadelphia Eagles fans
Some fans just want it more.
A new documentary is looking at the intense connection between NFL teams and their supporters through the eyes of what is often considered the country's most dedicated fan base — those of the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the exclusive trailer for Maybe Next Year, the unparalleled support of Philadelphia locals for their team is examined, with profiles of some of the biggest Eagles fans, including Bryant "EDP" Moreland and "Eagles Shirley" Dash.
Leading up to the team's first-ever Super Bowl victory in 2018, the film gives an intimate look at the lives of Eagles fans in the season of the team's big win.
"I believe in my team, this will happen soon, every year I believe," says one fan in the trailer.
Raising the stakes, another senior fan explains, "If I would have to go, it would want it to be during the game."
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Build Sensory Room for Fans with Autism in Step Toward 'Inclusive Environment'
Maybe Next Year was directed by Kyle Thrash, produced by Joe Plummer and Ian Ross, and executive produced by Jenifer Westphal.
The film is now available for pre-sale, and will be up for streaming on November 10. The film is also being shown in a drive-in format in the Philadelphia area. For more information, visit the Maybe Next Year website.
This season, the Eagles currently have one win in six games, with four losses and one tie. They'll next play the New York Giants on Thursday.
