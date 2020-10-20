The documentary, Maybe Next Year, follows some of the biggest Philadelphia Eagles fans

New Documentary Follows the NFL's Most Intense Fan Base, Philadelphia Eagles Supporters — Watch

Some fans just want it more.

A new documentary is looking at the intense connection between NFL teams and their supporters through the eyes of what is often considered the country's most dedicated fan base — those of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the exclusive trailer for Maybe Next Year, the unparalleled support of Philadelphia locals for their team is examined, with profiles of some of the biggest Eagles fans, including Bryant "EDP" Moreland and "Eagles Shirley" Dash.

Leading up to the team's first-ever Super Bowl victory in 2018, the film gives an intimate look at the lives of Eagles fans in the season of the team's big win.

"I believe in my team, this will happen soon, every year I believe," says one fan in the trailer.

Raising the stakes, another senior fan explains, "If I would have to go, it would want it to be during the game."

Image zoom Maybe Next Year

Maybe Next Year was directed by Kyle Thrash, produced by Joe Plummer and Ian Ross, and executive produced by Jenifer Westphal.

Image zoom Maybe Next Year Maybe Next Year

The film is now available for pre-sale, and will be up for streaming on November 10. The film is also being shown in a drive-in format in the Philadelphia area. For more information, visit the Maybe Next Year website.