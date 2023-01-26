Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win Against Giants

The defensive back says he discovered his car was missing after the Eagles won 38-7, which earned them a spot in the NFC championships

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on January 26, 2023 02:57 PM
C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty

C.J. Gardner-Johnson may have walked out of Lincoln Financial Field last Saturday with a win on the field, but he came out to a loss in the parking lot.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive back says his car was stolen after his team took home a victory over the New York Giants with a 38-7 score in the NFC divisional round.

The 25-year-old player posted a video of himself on social media in the moments when he realizes that he thinks his car is stolen, and says that he believes he already knew who did it.

"I know exactly who stole my s--t, bro," he said in the video. "Don't worry about it. We got y'all on camera."

Gardner-Johnson is set to be a free agent after this season as his contract expires, and after an impressive season with the team, his prospects look promising, according to the Bleacher Report.

He came to the Eagles at the start of the season after a trade from the New Orleans Saints, and has been crucial to the team's success this season with an impressive six interceptions, tying him for the most in the NFL. He also became the only Eagle since 1970 to record five consecutive games with interceptions.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field on October 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Leff/Getty

The Eagles win cemented their place in the NFC championship game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and come in as the heavy favorites. The winner will go on to play in the Super Bowl.

