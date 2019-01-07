No family feud here.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears 16 to 15 in the NFL Wild Card playoff game on Sunday, and while Kyle and Chris Long were on opposite sides of the field, the brothers were nothing short of supportive of each other.

After the game Chris, 33 — who is a defensive end for the Eagles — was caught on camera approaching his younger brother, 30, on the field.

Chris threw his arm around the Bears guard and rubbed his head in comfort.

In video captured by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Chris could be heard telling Kyle, “I’m so f—–g proud of you. I love you.”

Chris and Kyle’s father is, of course, NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long, 59, who played his entire pro career for the Los Angeles Raiders before going into broadcasting.

Ahead of the game — which the Bears lost due to a missed kick as time expired — Kyle told the NFL Network that he’s learned how to focus when he’s playing against family, reported NFL.com.

“They tell us to tune out the outside, you know, media, stuff like that, but you can’t tune out your family,” Kyle said.

He added, “Unfortunately, I’m playing against my family this week. You’ve got to look at it as just another dude out there. He kind of looks like me, possibly, but on Sunday, we’re not related, so I’ve got to focus on my job.”

The Long brothers aren’t the only pair of siblings currently playing in the NFL. In fact, there are three Watt brothers currently in the pros: the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt, 29; the Los Angeles Chargers’ Derek Watt, 26; and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, 24. Travis Kelce, 29, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, while older brother Jason Kelce, 31, is also on the Eagles.