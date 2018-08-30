EA Gives $1 Million to Jacksonville Shooting Victims: 'Our Community Inspires Us'

Electronic Arts is using video games for good in the wake of the tragic Jacksonville shooting.

The video game company, which makes the Madden franchise, has announced that it is donating $1 million to the victims of the shooting that occurred during a video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing in Florida last Sunday.

Calling its efforts the “Jacksonville Tribute,” EA said it will further create a fund so that others can also donate.

RELATED: 3 Dead, Including Shooter, as Man Opens Fire at Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville

EA said in a statement, “The events last weekend in Jacksonville will impact the gaming community forever. We can’t begin to understand the pain so many are going through, nor do we pretend to have all the answers that will help us through the healing process.”

The statement continued, “But as is so often the case, our community inspires us. The way you are coming together, and the outpouring of support for all those affected by this tragedy, is incredibly uplifting. We want to join you.”

EA logo EA Sports

Suspect David Katz, 24, opened fire at around 1:30 p.m. during a Madden NFL 19 tournament last Sunday. The suspect “clearly targeted other gamers,” according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

Elijah Clayton, 22, and Taylor Robertson, 28, were killed, and another 10 people were injured in the attack. The suspect fatally shot himself.

“Gaming, at its core, is something enjoyable that people like to have fun doing with other people,” Jason Lake, the CEO of competitive video game organization compLexity Gaming, told PEOPLE. “To have that community shattered at an event like this is truly heartbreaking.” RELATED VIDEO: 3 Dead, Including Shooter, as Man Opens Fire at Video Game Tournament in Jacksonville RELATED: 24 Year Old in Jacksonville for Video Game Tournament Shoots 11 Others — but No Word Yet on Why

EA further announced that it will hold the “Jacksonville Tribute” Livestream on September 6 to facilitate “bringing the gaming community together, and uniting in play.”

EA explained, “We’ve heard from so many of you that you would like to support the victims, and to show that this horrific event will not define us, but only serve to make our community stronger.”