Rapper E-40 Says 'Racial Bias' Led to Him Getting Kicked Out of Sacramento Kings Playoff Game

A representative for the Bay Area rapper told PEOPLE he will not be attending Monday night's game following the incident

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 12:49 PM
Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., known as the rapper E-40, yells at arena security personnel before being escorted from courtside seating during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on April 15, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
E-40. Photo: Loren Elliott/Getty

E-40 will not attend Monday night's NBA playoff game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, PEOPLE confirms.

On Saturday, the "Snap Yo Fingers" rapper accused Sacramento Kings' arena security of "racial bias" after he was ejected from the series' opening game following an argument with another fan.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the Bay Area rapper and prominent Warriors fan said he was "subjected to disrespectful heckling" throughout the game, which took place in Sacramento.

E-40 said he "finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner," but then arena security came over and "assumed I instigated the encounter" and kicked him out.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent," E-40's statement read. "Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault."

The Kings said it would investigate the matter, according to The Associated Press. A representative for the NBA franchise did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made," the team told the AP.

Rapper, Earl Tywone Stevens Sr. (E 40) is seen during NBA game between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California, United States.
E-40. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Video of Saturday's incident was shared on social media and shows E-40, whose real name is Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., and a woman a couple rows behind him arguing and pointing at one another. The woman is filming the exchange with E-40 on her phone when security comes over to speak with the rapper. A security official from the Warriors then gets in between E-40 and the stadium's security, escorting him off the court.

Players and personalities from around the league came to E-40's defense following the game.

Former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said on Twitter that E-40 "should be receiving an apology."

E-40 often shares photos of himself sitting courtside at Golden State's games, near the Warriors' bench.

"The players know and love him," Rose said.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson said the situation was "unfortunate," according to the AP.

"I love 40," Thompson said. "He's been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he's always been respectful. He's always been considerate of those around him. Very weird to see, and I hope it's resolved."

Related Articles
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 10: Kyle Anderson #5 celebrates a dunk by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on March 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nets defeated the Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
NBA Star Rudy Gobert Apologizes After Punching Teammate Mid-Game: 'Emotions Got The Best of Me'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
MLB, Police Investigating Altercation Between L.A. Angels' Anthony Rendon and Oakland A's Fan
Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers walks on the court during a time out against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 05, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Says He Missed 7 Family Members' Funerals to Help Struggling Team
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Claims Gun Shown on His Instagram Live Is Not His: 'I Put Myself in a Bad Position'
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Ja Morant Issues Apology for Showing Gun on Instagram After NBA Initiates Investigation
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
Klay Thompson; dawson gurley
NBA Fan Claims He Received Lifetime Ban from Chase Center for Impersonating Warriors' Klay Thompson
Ja Morant
NBA 'Could Not Corroborate' Claim that Ja Morant's Entourage Pointed Gun Laser at Indiana Pacers
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in the third quarter against Derrick White #9
Draymond Green Says Fan Who Was Ejected from Golden State Warriors Game Threatened His Life
Matt Barnes attends the 3rd Annual "Celebration Of Serenity" Golf Tournament at Porter Valley Country Club on October 17, 2022 in Northridge, California.
Former NBA Star Matt Barnes Appears to Spit on Fiancée's Ex-Husband at NFL Game
Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sidelines in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/CPhRLd6Mq_3/?hl=en perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla's profile picture perfectly_sculpted_by_ladyla 💙 92w
Joe Mixon's Sister a Suspect After Shots Were Fired from Bengals Player's Home and Injured Minor: Reports
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Ayesha, Steph, Riley, Ryan, and Canon Curry
All About Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's 3 Kids