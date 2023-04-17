Rapper E-40 Says 'Racial Bias' Led to Him Getting Kicked Out of Sacramento Kings Playoff Game

E-40 will not attend Monday night's NBA playoff game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, PEOPLE confirms.

On Saturday, the "Snap Yo Fingers" rapper accused Sacramento Kings' arena security of "racial bias" after he was ejected from the series' opening game following an argument with another fan.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the Bay Area rapper and prominent Warriors fan said he was "subjected to disrespectful heckling" throughout the game, which took place in Sacramento.

E-40 said he "finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner," but then arena security came over and "assumed I instigated the encounter" and kicked him out.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent," E-40's statement read. "Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault."

The Kings said it would investigate the matter, according to The Associated Press. A representative for the NBA franchise did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made," the team told the AP.

Video of Saturday's incident was shared on social media and shows E-40, whose real name is Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., and a woman a couple rows behind him arguing and pointing at one another. The woman is filming the exchange with E-40 on her phone when security comes over to speak with the rapper. A security official from the Warriors then gets in between E-40 and the stadium's security, escorting him off the court.

Players and personalities from around the league came to E-40's defense following the game.

Former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said on Twitter that E-40 "should be receiving an apology."

E-40 often shares photos of himself sitting courtside at Golden State's games, near the Warriors' bench.

"The players know and love him," Rose said.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson said the situation was "unfortunate," according to the AP.

"I love 40," Thompson said. "He's been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he's always been respectful. He's always been considerate of those around him. Very weird to see, and I hope it's resolved."