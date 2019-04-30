Dylan Dreyer, Von Miller to Cover Kentucky Derby for NBC: It's a 'Once-in-a-Lifetime Thing'

Dylan Dreyer and Von Miller are off to the races!

The co-host of the third hour of Today and the Denver Broncos linebacker are headed to the Kentucky Derby to cover the fun for NBC Sports this year, putting them right in the middle of the horse-filled hoopla.

“Once you get there, the energy of the whole place is just what gets you so excited,” Dreyer tells PEOPLE of Churchill Downs. “I mean, for some people, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, to come to the Kentucky Derby, and here I get to be right in the middle of it.”

Dreyer, 37, says that growing up in New Jersey, horse racing wasn’t exactly part of the culture and that she knew a local racetrack simply as “something that was next to the mall.”

But after covering the events at Churchill Downs in Louisville for the past five years, Dreyer has embraced not only the mint juleps, the horses and — of course — the fashion, but the party side of the festivities, too.

“I think it’s fun to watch, even if you don’t know anything about horses,” she says. “I think if you’re with your friends, and you’re planning a Derby party, put all the names up and have each person to pick a horse. At least that gives you something to root for. It’s kind of like March Madness!”

Joining Dreyer in her coverage this year as lifestyle correspondent is NFL star — and Dancing with the Stars alum — Von Miller, an addition to the team that Dreyer jokes will make certain people in her life very jealous.

“My brother and his wife are huge Broncos fans, so it’s fun to rub it in their faces!” she tells PEOPLE. “We’re going to talk fashion, we’re going to play games, we’re going to have live look-ins at different parties across the country and I just think we’re going to have so much fun.”

Miller, the Super Bowl 50 MVP, tells PEOPLE he’s “very excited” to be part of the NBC Sports team.

“This will be the 145th year of the Derby and I feel like each year is bigger and more elaborate. It’s a great combination of culture, fashion, sport, and the outside — all things I enjoy,” Miller, 30, says.

Despite the looming excitement, Dreyer says there’s still one aspect of the Kentucky Derby leaving her stressed: her outfit.

“I don’t feel like I’m ready for the Derby until my outfits are picked and my hats are all aligned with the outfits that I pick,” she says. “I try to stick with the trends. This year, it’s kind of those dresses that are shorter in the front, longer in the back… Flowers, pretty, and flowy, to really feel feminine and to pair that with a hat.”

While fans will have to tune in to see what Dreyer comes up with, the star says she’s looking forward to having her hat designed by Christine Moore, the Derby’s featured milliner.

“She just gets bigger and bolder and brighter and just totally nails the hat that is perfectly paired with my dress,” Dreyer says.

The Kentucky Oaks Race airs Friday on NBCSN from 12 to 6:30 p.m. ET, while the Kentucky Derby airs Saturday, May 4 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and 2:30 to 7:25 p.m. ET on NBC.