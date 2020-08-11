Dwyane Wade Trolls LeBron James Over Open-Shirt Look: 'Got Baby Oil on His Chest'
Dwyane Wade and LeBron James both previously played for the Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade is poking a bit of fun at his former Miami Heat teammate, LeBron James.
The retired basketball star appeared on NBA on TNT as an analyst Monday evening, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Denver Nuggets. He wore an open button-down shirt on the show, seeming to tease James, who was spotted walking around Orlando earlier in the day wearing a similar look.
“Bron got baby oil on his chest!” Wade, 38, said of the photo of James, while someone else added, “It’s hot in Orlando!”
RELATED: Dwyane Wade Talks NBA Restart and His Social Justice Initiative: I 'Wear It as a Badge of Honor'
James, 35, responded to Wade’s playful teasing following the game, which the Los Angeles team won 124-121.
“No comment,” he told a reporter, laughing.
“He needs to be outdoors right now, I tell you that,” the Lakers star added. “He needs a little breeze going on, man. A little sweaty inside that studio. D-Wade is crazy, y’all crazy in that studio for sure.”
RELATED: Dwyane Wade on How He and LeBron James Are Different as Basketball Dads: I 'Have More Self-Talk'
“You got me laughing man, I appreciate it,” he said before leaving the court.
Wade continued to tease James later on, posting an Instagram photo comparing his open-shirt look with his former teammate's.
“Having Fun 😂😂😂,” he wrote alongside the picture.
Earlier this year, Wade appeared on Watch What Happens Live and discussed his and James’ teenage sons (Zaire, 18, and 15-year-old LeBron Raymone Jr., a.k.a. “Bronny”) who played on the same high school basketball team and are “good friends.”
“I self-talk all the time,” he told host Andy Cohen of how he manages not to interject his own opinions into the boys’ game.
“I’m sitting over there and I’m like [to myself], ‘Don’t go crazy. Don’t go over there and choke the coach. Don’t go whup him up. Don’t go kick him. Don’t be this rough ass right now,’ ” Wade recalled.
“So I think I probably have more self-talk than LeBron, but he probably exerts more into the energy of the arena,” he continued. “But I talk to myself over there [saying], ‘Go sit down. Don’t get up, don’t get up. Okay, all right, cool, your son didn’t get in, don’t go put him in.’ Stuff like that. I just talk like that. Self-talk.”