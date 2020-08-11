Dwyane Wade Trolls LeBron James Over Open-Shirt Look: 'Got Baby Oil on His Chest'

Dwyane Wade is poking a bit of fun at his former Miami Heat teammate, LeBron James.

The retired basketball star appeared on NBA on TNT as an analyst Monday evening, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Denver Nuggets. He wore an open button-down shirt on the show, seeming to tease James, who was spotted walking around Orlando earlier in the day wearing a similar look.

“Bron got baby oil on his chest!” Wade, 38, said of the photo of James, while someone else added, “It’s hot in Orlando!”

James, 35, responded to Wade’s playful teasing following the game, which the Los Angeles team won 124-121.

“No comment,” he told a reporter, laughing.

“He needs to be outdoors right now, I tell you that,” the Lakers star added. “He needs a little breeze going on, man. A little sweaty inside that studio. D-Wade is crazy, y’all crazy in that studio for sure.”

“You got me laughing man, I appreciate it,” he said before leaving the court.

Wade continued to tease James later on, posting an Instagram photo comparing his open-shirt look with his former teammate's.

“Having Fun 😂😂😂,” he wrote alongside the picture.

