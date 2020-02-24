Dwyane Wade Closes Out NBA Career in Miami with Three-Day Jersey Retirement Celebration

Image zoom

Dwyane Wade had a fun-filled three-day celebration in Miami to mark his jersey retirement at American Airlines Arena.

On Friday, the NBA star, 38, hosted an intimate celebration for 90 close friends and family at Liquid Hospitality’s soon-to-open Joia Beach, located on the beachfront key at Jungle Island on Watson Island.

Joined by his wife Gabrielle Union, family members and former coach David Fizdale, Wade enjoyed a dinner featuring dishes by Chef Erhan Ozkaya that were paired with wine from Wade’s own personal label.

“Union and Wade both looked incredibly happy while surrounded by their close friends and made the celebration about those closest to them, including Chef Richard Ingram who was surprised with a large birthday cake during the celebration,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom

Guests in attendance even got a special performance of Wade’s new single with Rick Ross “Season Ticket Holder.”

“Wade performed the song next to the deejay and friend Bob Metelus in front of all his friends,” the source says. “He also thanked his wife in front of everyone for always being by his side.”

Union, 47, and Wade were seen having fun with their friends and dancing together throughout the evening and showing PDA.

D.Wade: Life Unexpected comes on tonight 9pm est on @espn. I shared a lot of life moments and I wanna hear your thoughts!!! Talk to me using hashtag #LifeUnexpected. pic.twitter.com/KCld1rotjx — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 24, 2020

Then on Saturday night, Wade was seen at Miami nightclub, E11EVEN. According to an insider, Wade and a group of 30 people showed up at the hotspot at around 1:30 a.m. and had an absolute blast celebrating.

“Dwyane was welcomed with applause from everyone in the nightclub and the club went all out for him,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

Videos of Wade played throughout the venue throughout the evening. Guests were treated to a special surprise when Wade made his first-ever nightclub performance.

“He thanked all the people and the fans in the venue and kept partying,” the insider says of Wade.

Wade won championships with the Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013, and has spent many years in the city, where Miami-Dade County was even temporarily renamed after him in July 2010. After playing a season with his hometown Chicago Bulls as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers, he returned to Miami and retired with the team last April after 16 seasons in the league.

The festivities cap off on Sunday with the premiere of the athlete’s documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected, which premieres at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.