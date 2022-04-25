The former Miami Heat player says very little in his life is about sports nowadays

Dwyane Wade on Life After Retirement: 'My Knees Not Hurting, I'm Not Stressing as Much'

Dwyane Wade has no regrets about his retirement from basketball almost three years ago.

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on a recent taping for the final season of her show, the former Miami Heat player, 40, talked about his retirement and how he now spends his free time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When DeGeneres, 64, asked Wade if he had any second thoughts after Tom Brady's recent decision to play another season in the NFL after temporarily retiring, Wade said: "Absolutely not."

"I feel better when I wake up in the morning. My knees not hurting, my hips not hurting, I'm not stressing as much," he continued.

The three-time champion says that though he still works out, he no longer plays basketball. In fact, he says, his life rarely consists of sports other than his Tuesday night gig appearing on NBA on TNT alongside Candace Parker, Shaquille O'Neal, Vince Carter, and Adam Lefkoe.

"Besides that, nothing else in my life really consists of sports besides watching my son play or — no, just chasing my daughter around in the back yard."

Dwyane Wade played 16 seasons in the NBA, winning three championships with the Miami Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013. For his final game against the Brooklyn Nets in April 2019, Wade put up a triple-double, logging 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dwayne Wade Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Wade has been married to actress Gabrielle Union since 2014 and welcomed daughter Kaavia in 2018. The basketball star also shares daughter Zaya, 14, and son Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 19, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, to whom he was wed from 2002 until 2010. Wade is also dad to 8-year-old Xavier Zechariah from a previous relationship.

When talking about his youngest daughter Wade told DeGeneres that no matter where he goes, everyone always wants to know what Kaavia is up to — above all else.

"I've done a lot of cool things in my life, Ellen — well, I thought I did," he said. "Forget the championships, forget all the things I've done, everywhere I go it's like 'So, how's Kaavia'"