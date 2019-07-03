Dwyane Wade Supports Lil Nas X After He Receives Hate for Coming Out as Gay

Lil Nas X says he’s been facing homophobic comments after coming out as gay — a revelation that led to a sweet message of support from basketball star Dwyane Wade.

In the comments of a post from the 20-year-old “Old Town Road” rapper’s Instagram page, Wade encouraged Lil Nas X to stay positive.

“Focus on all the good in your life,” Wade, 37, wrote, his words captured by popular Instagram account, The Shade Room. “Don’t allow these fools to get you. It’s [sic] a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent.”

On Sunday, World Pride Day, Lil Nas X came forward with his sexual orientation. Since then, he’s received love from the LGBTQIA+ community and a lot of celebrities, including Miley Cyrus.

Image zoom Dwyane Wade (left) and Lil Nas X Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Roy Rochlin/Getty

“So proud of my baby brother @lilnasx,” tweeted Miley — whose father, Billy Ray Cyrus, collaborated with Lil Nas X on his No. 1 smash hit. “In your corner forever my friend!” she added with heart and rainbow emoji.

But there’s been some hate, too. “Say one more homophobic thing to me,” Lil Nas X wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, standing up to his trolls.

“Just cuz I’m gay don’t mean I’m not straight,” he said in a tweet the day before.

“Old Town Road” is currently in its 13th week atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

The Atlanta musician recently signed to Columbia Records. His EP, 7, followed his self-released project NASARATI from 2018.

It features Cardi B, Ryan Tedder, and, the Billy Ray remix of “Old Town Road.”

Image zoom Lil Nas X Terry Wyatt/Getty

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

One of the album’s tracks, “C7osure,” was used by Lil Nas X in his coming out message.

He shared a clip of the song on Twitter, urging his followers to listen again to its lyrics.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not [going to f— with me] no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘c7osure,’ ” he wrote, adding multiple emojis including a rainbow.

Later, Lil Nas X posted a photo of his EP’s album artwork, zooming in on a rainbow projected on a building.

“Deada– thought I made it obvious,” he joked.