"I picked up the golf club, like many in the Black community, because of Tiger Woods," Dwyane Wade said during an appearance on TNT Tuesday night

Dwyane Wade Speaks Out About Golfing with Tiger Woods Before Car Crash: ‘We're All Shaken'

Dwyane Wade spoke out for the first time after he and Tiger Woods spent time together a day before the legendary golfer was involved in a car accident that left him with serious injuries.

Wade and Woods were at Rolling Hills Country Club in Los Angeles County on Monday to film content for Golf Digest and GOLFTV, according to the outlet. They were joined by actor David Spade for a video shoot that involved Woods giving golf lessons to a number of celebrities.

On Tuesday morning, Wade posted a video to his Instagram page, where he teased his one-on-one lesson with the 45-year-old athlete.

"Tiger, thank you for teaching me something," Wade — a retired three-time NBA champion — said in the clip as Woods smiled in the background.

Hours after Wade posted the video, news broke that Woods crashed his Genesis GV80 SUV while driving near the communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Woods' vehicle sustained "major damage," and he was taken to the trauma center at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

"I picked up the golf club, like many in the Black community, because of Tiger Woods," Wade said while appearing on Inside the NBA on Tuesday night. "I got that opportunity yesterday to get out there and he taught me a few things — hopefully, it translates — but to be out there with the G.O.A.T., in my eyes, in that sport, and to talk to him about [his two children] and his father, it was a great day."

"I woke up today so proud to be able to post that moment," he recalled. "I took a nap, and I woke up, and woke up to the news."

Wade then sent his well-wishes to Woods, and expressed hope that the golfer can return to the green once again.

"We're all shaken," Wade said. "My prayers go out to him, and hopefully a speedy recovery for him, and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do, and that's playing the game of golf."

In a statement issued to his official Twitter page on Tuesday night, Woods' team gave an update on the golf pro's condition.

Woods "suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center," according to Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The doctor went on to explain in the statement that Woods suffered from "fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibular bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into" the athlete's leg.

He also suffered "additional injuries" in his foot and ankle that have been stabalized with "a combination of screws and pins."