Dwyane Wade Proudly Shares the Moment Son Zaire Signed G League Contract: 'God's Plan'

Dwyane Wade is a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, which is an affiliate of the G League team Salt Lake City Stars

Dwyane Wade's son is one step closer to playing in the NBA.

On Tuesday, the retired basketball player, 39, confirmed the news that his oldest son Zaire, 19, joining the G League, the NBA's official minor league basketball organization.

Dwyane shared an Instagram video of Zaire signing his G League contract on Monday and celebrating with his dad. "I feel good. I feel confident. I just signed a standard player contract for the G League," the Sierra Canyon High School graduate said with a big smile.

It's especially exciting news for Dwyane who is a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, which has a G League team called the Salt Lake City Stars. Zaire is in talks about signing with the Stars, according to The Athletic. The Jazz directed PEOPLE to the G League when reached, who declined to comment.

Notably, in Dwyane's celebratory video, Zaire is seen wearing a Jazz jacket.

"God's plan," the teen wrote on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

Dwyane is also dad to sons Xavier, 7, and Dahveon, 19, (his nephew) as well as daughters Zaya, 14, and Kaavia James, 2, whom he shares with his wife Gabrielle Union.