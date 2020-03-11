Dwyane Wade Shades Son Zaire's High School Basketball Coach on National TV

Dwyane Wade has some thoughts about his son’s playing time.

On Tuesday, the former NBA star, 38, gave a brief jab at his son Zaire‘s high school basketball coach in reference to the Sierra Canyon School team’s upcoming championship game. During a broadcast of Inside the NBA on TNT, he hinted at his disproval of benching his 18-year-old.

“I will not be there,” he said, according to a clip shared on social media. “My son ain’t playing, and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach. I won’t be there, but I’ll be rooting for the kids.”

Immediately after the comment, cohost Candace Parker seemingly joked, “Yikes — on national television!”

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Reflects on What Basketball Gave Him: ‘It Restored My Family’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade, July 2018 Cassy Athena/Getty

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Admits He Was ‘Afraid’ After Becoming a Dad at 20: ‘You Don’t Want to Mess Up’

The former Miami Heat star previously told PEOPLE that he is doing everything he can to facilitate his son’s prospects.

“Definitely not taking a backseat,” Wade said of his son’s future career. “I’m in the passenger’s seat, but I’m definitely not in the backseat. He’s in the driver’s seat.”

Wade added that he tries to remind his son “his path just may not be the same as people around him.”

“If basketball is the ultimate goal, then I’m just trying to help him along the way, understanding there’s so many different ways to get to this goal,” he said. “It’s not just one way; it’s not go through high school, be a superstar. Go into college, be a superstar. Get drafted No. 1 and now you’re there.”

Though Zaire may feel some pressure with carrying the Wade last name, the teen also loves to “lean in” to having one of the most well-known basketball players as his dad.

“He’s definitely not embarrassed by me. When it’s time, he knows how to lean into, ‘Hey, that’s my dad,’ ” Wade said. “He definitely knows how to lean into that. So, no, he’s not embarrassed.”