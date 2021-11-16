Dwyane Wade talks about his photographic memoir, Dwyane, out Tuesday, and what he wishes he could tell his late friend Kobe Bryant

Dwyane Wade Reflects on Legacy in New Book, Why He Wishes He Could Tell Kobe Bryant 'Thank You'

In his new photographic memoir, Dwyane Wade reflects on the people who have most impacted his life, including his late friend Kobe Bryant.

The NBA star talks about Dwyane, out Tuesday, in a new interview with PEOPLE, and reveals what he wishes he could tell his former opponent Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gigi and seven others in January 2020.

"Thank you, you know? He put on for generations and generations to come, and it was because he gave every ounce that he had," says Wade, 39. "Everyone knew that he gave everything he had to the game of basketball. He never shortcut it, and so I thank him, for not only inspiring myself and my kids — I thank him for inspiring generations that will outlive myself and everybody else in this world."

Dwyane features many such tributes, not only to Bryant but to people like Wade's Miami Heat teammates, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, past coaches and his family. The book includes more than 200 photos by Bob Metelus, with anecdotes from Wade's time on and off the court.

Wade delves into his personal journey, from growing up in the South Side of Chicago and the 2003 game that brought him to national attention, to welcoming his daughter Kaavia with wife Gabrielle Union in 2018 and his retirement from the game one year later.

Dwyane Wade Book Credit: © Bob Metelus

"Over the last 10 to 12 years, [Metelus] shot most of these photos besides the one that we used from the NBA. I know I got over a million photos that he's taken," says Dwyane of the photo selection and writing process. "So to be able to try to only pick 200 of those photos, it was obviously very hard. But what we tried to do is pick photos that tell stories that go deeper than the naked eye ... It was just a cool process to go through, and it's like a little therapy session, to go back and look at things and remember things."

Wade explains that his photo-centric memoir is the last of the three projects he's worked on to "wrap up" his basketball career. The other two projects were his "One Last Dance" tour and the 2020 documentary by ESPN Films, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, which was directed by Metelus.

"I think the biggest thing, when I think about legacy, I think about what am I able to leave?" says Wade when reflecting. "What I'm able to build? What platform I'm able to have that my kids can stand on and jump off of, and not be behind like I was when I was growing up, right? That'd be my biggest and greatest legacy."

Dwyane Wade Book Dwyane Wade and LeBron James | Credit: © Bob Metelus

The star athlete hopes that the book will help fans look back at the most memorable moments of his basketball career.

"It's [giving] my supporters and fans that behind-the-scenes look that they don't get a chance to see with their favorite players," says Wade, who explains that the book provides insight into what happened pre-game and his "inner thoughts" before hitting the court.

Dwyane also provides some fun insights into Wade's friendly competition with Bryant.

"I only played Kobe twice a year, but those two nights were always special. All I ever wanted was for him to work as hard guarding me as I did with him," Wade writes in his book. "When I came into the league, I wanted Kobe to feel like he had to get some sleep the night before he played me. But above all, being on the same floor with Kobe was a privilege. He made me a better player, and I hope he felt the same about me."

Dwyane Wade Book Dwyane Wade with his wife Gabrielle Union, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at his retirement party | Credit: © Bob Metelus

In his book, Wade remembers their many "battles" over the years on the court that resulted in a "healthy respect" for each other. Wade even broke Bryant's nose during an All-Star Game.

"I remember calling him up to apologize because I, of course, felt terrible," Wade recalls in Dwyane. "This man said, 'I love it.' I knew at that moment that the next game we played [the Lakers] he was coming for me. And he did. We ended up playing the Lakers a week later in L.A., and they beat us. Kobe dropped 33."

Wade writes that Bryant's death is a "wound that'll never heal" for him. During his interview with PEOPLE, Wade further reminisces about his relationship with Bryant.

Dwyane Wade Book Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union on their wedding day with his kids and nephew in 2014. | Credit: © Bob Metelus

"It's not like, 'Hey, this is my best friend. We did all these things together.' But the moments we were together, the moments we talked, we had similarities in so many ways ..." Wade says. "So I just grew so much inspiration from him, as a player, and I grew so much confidence from him, as an opponent, because he pushed me to levels that I didn't know that I could go to. I only wanted to go there because I wanted to prove him wrong — or I wanted to prove myself right."

He continues: "I'm one of the lucky ones, just like everybody else who was able to call Kobe Bryant a friend. Because he was one of the most amazing human beings that I've ever had an opportunity to call my friend."