Dwyane Wade Recalls Unbelievable First Time Meeting Michael Jordan Outside of a Nightclub (Exclusive)

Dwyane Wade's story about the first time he met Michael Jordan is so crazy that even Rachel Nichols didn't believe it.

During Thursday's new episode of Nichols' Showtime series Headliners, the sports broadcaster told Wade, 41, that his story about meeting the NBA legend is almost "too crazy" to be true.

Wade said the interaction with Jordan happened during a party following his Draft Night in 2003, while he and his cousin Antoine were celebrating at a nightclub.

Antoine apparently told Wade that Jordan, now 60, was outside of the club on a motorcycle, but Wade said he thought it was a prank at first.

"I think he's playing games with me," Wade recalled. "He's like, trust me, they won't let him in," which Wade said only made him doubt the credibility more.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Once his cousin convinced him that it was the real Chicago Bulls legend Wade looked up to as a kid, the cousins raced out of the club to greet Jordan.

"We bee-lined out the club, right out the doors. It's a slew of motorcycles. And Michael Jordan is sitting right there on one of the motorcycles. It was like seeing a ghost. And I ran right up to him. And he said, he was like, 'I just want to come and show you some love.' That was my first time meeting Michael Jordan."

Wade added, "Coolest experience ever, he was sitting on a motorcycle looking cool as sh--."

Wade was selected fifth overall by the Miami Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft. He went on to win three titles in the league before retiring in 2019.

Headliners with Rachel Nichols is available streaming on Showtime on Thursdays.