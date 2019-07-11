Dwyane Wade Praises Wife Gabrielle Union, Says He Can't Wait to 'Marry' Her 'Again'

Dwyane Wade may have been the one in the spotlight at the 2019 ESPY Awards, but the former Miami Heat star made sure wife Gabrielle Union was getting her fair share of attention.

The newly retired shooting guard, 37, accepted a shared win for best moment on Wednesday and made sure to give his bride of nearly five years a special shout-out.

“Before I start my speech, I have to say thank you to [New Orleans Saints quarterback] Drew Brees. Because of what you said to your wife onstage, my wife looked at me with a death stare, and said if I don’t say something up here, the car ride home is gonna be long,” Wade joked as the camera panned to a smiling Union. (Brees gave wife Brittany a sweet shout-out in his own acceptance speech, telling her he falls “more in love with [her] each and every day.”)

The star athlete continued with praise for the actress, 46, who he married in August 2014.

“With that being said, darling, you are amazing. You looked incredible in this dress,” he said. “I cannot wait ‘til five years from now until I get a chance to marry you again. It’s gonna be a little lower budget than the first one, but it’s all good.”

Wade, who was honored for his legendary career, shared his win with fellow new retirees Lindsey Vonn and Rob Gronkowski.

The former NBA star proposed in December 2013 after four years of dating. He and Union tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Miami in front of family and friends, including pal John Legend, who performed.

Wade, who is dad to three sons and guardian to a nephew, and the L.A.’s Finest actress welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaavia James, via surrogate in November.

In celebration of their fourth wedding anniversary, Union resurfaced a sweet video from 2015 that compiled throwback clips from their nuptials into a faux rom-com trailer called The Wade Union.

“4 years later, still my best friend. Happy Anniversary baby @DwyaneWade,” she wrote on Twitter.

“He’s my best friend. All we do is laugh when we’re together,” Union told PEOPLE in 2017 of their marriage.