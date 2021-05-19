Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night that having her husband around the house more has been "nice"

Dwyane Wade Jokes That He's the 'Fifth-Lead' in His Household: 'The Dogs Are Above Me'

In Dwyane Wade's household, wife Gabrielle Union calls the shots.

During a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the couple joked about their at-home family dynamics having spent more time together since Wade's retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons back in 2019.

"He's in the house all the time," Union, 48, said of Wade, 39. "It was good initially because it was like, 'Oh my god, you're home and we're never in the same place at the same time.' And then it was like, 'You've said that joke. I heard it.'"

Nonetheless, Union — who shares 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James with Wade — told Jimmy Kimmel that "it was nice" to have her husband around more at home.

Gabrielle Union, dwayne wade Gab Union, Dwyane Wade

Meanwhile, Wade — who is also raising kids Zaya, 13, Zaire, 19 (from his first marriage), Xavier, 7 (from an ex), and Dahveon, 19, (his nephew) with Union — said that he's been "picking up odd jobs" since his NBA retirement.

"Anybody out there, I'm open," joked Wade, who who recently announced he'd joined the ownership group of the Utah Jazz. "I just need to be away from being fifth-lead in my house. I'm like fifth-lead in this house now. The dogs are above me at this point."

"But he's like cold calling people in the airport," said Union of her husband. "He sees a a guy reading a golf book and he's walking up and making new random friends in the airport and I'm like, 'This guy is a 75 year old dude reading a golf book. What are you all talking about?' He still talks to the man to this day."

"Shout out to Brady," Wade joked.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with family Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade with family

Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union | Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Wade and Union tied the knot on August 30, 2014, in Miami, Florida, and the Bring It On actress became a stepmother to his children. In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kaavia, via surrogacy.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the couple opened up about their lasting marriage to each other. "I'd like to say we've worked on it," said Wade. "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things."

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," Union told PEOPLE. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

Last February, Wade told PEOPLE that the key to his and Union's lasting bond is that they're always supportive of one another.