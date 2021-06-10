Dwyane Wade shared an anecdote about kayaking with wife Gabrielle Union while chatting about the pair ever competing on his new game show

Dwyane Wade Jokes He and Gabrielle Union Would Have to Do 'Therapy' If Competed on New Game Show

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union both like to be in charge, the retired NBA player says.

In an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show) host Kay Adams about the new TBS game show The Cube, which he is hosting, Wade, 39, was asked how he feels he and his wife Union, 48, would perform if they competed on the series.

"We'd have to do therapy after and before we go on the show," Wade joked.

The show follows as teams of two attempt to complete a series of games that appear easy (but are in fact, not), while inside a structure. Players must accomplish seven tasks - and get some help from Wade - to win $250,000.

"I mean, I give a lot of credit to the couples that come on the show," said Wade.

Wade and actress Union have been together for over a decade and married for six years. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Kaavia, as well as kids Zaya, 13, Zaire, 19 (Wade's from his first marriage), Xavier, 7 (Wade's from an ex), and Dahveon, 19, (Wade's nephew).

The former athlete told PEOPLE (the TV Show), "I think Gab and I, we're space partners so I feel like if we're space partners and also we made it in kayaking. Everybody out there if you want to test your relationship, get into a kayak, in the middle of the ocean, and see if you guys can get back doing the same thing, without it being an argument or a fight."

Earlier this year, during their cover interview with PEOPLE, Wade said that he and Union have had to learn how to best support each other in order to make their marriage work. "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things," he explained.

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," Union added in the interview. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way - to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

Wade, who recently announced he'd joined the ownership group of the Utah Jazz, also told PEOPLE that he supports his wife for exactly who she is.