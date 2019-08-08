Dwyane Wade Admits He Was ‘Freaking Out’ When He Discovered Old Navy — About the Affordable Prices!

Dwyane Wade is learning new things in his retirement.

The former NBA star, who decided to retire in 2019 after 17 successful seasons, has been taking his newfound free time to really embrace regular life — including shopping at Old Navy.

In May, his wife, Gabrielle Union, poked fun at her husband while on The Late Show with James Corden for being in awe of the store the first time he went shopping there. She also revealed he thought a gallon of milk cost $20.

“Okay so, what I was freaking out about — if you want to call it freaking out — was the prices,” Wade recently explained his side of the story to Sports Illustrated.

RELATED: Major FOMO Alert! Watch Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Dance on a Yacht During Italy Vacation

Image zoom

The former Miami Heat player explained that it was hard for him to go out in public and run personal errands during his career, because people would often recognize him. Thus, he was somewhat oblivious to the cost of regular items.

“I’m sure some guys do, but I got to a point, especially being so known in Miami — which is a good thing but at times when it comes to personal life stuff, it can be tough — where I hadn’t been to a store in so long,” he said. “I had a chef to go shopping, a stylist to do this, all that. I don’t really go shopping, so I don’t really know the prices of stuff.”

So when he went to Old Navy for the first time, he was simply floored by the costs.

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty

“So I go into Old Navy and I start buying stuff. So I grabbed what I felt was like, [laughs], a lot of stuff, like it’s got to be $100,000. Not a $100,000 but just speaking in that sense,” he told SI. “I got up to the register and it was like $500. I was like, ‘Holy s—, I thought this was way more.’ “

“So I’m kind of freaking out about that kind of stuff. And just to be able to be in L.A. and go shopping and nobody notices me was a cool experience,” he added, enjoying the anonymity. “I never thought I would say that 16 years ago when I wanted people to notice me. Now I’m going places hoping people don’t, so I can enjoy myself and not have anxiety or anything.”

Wade also recently enjoyed himself while vacationing with Union. The couple lived it up in Italy together for a romantic getaway, sharing countless photos and videos from their trip — spending much of their time soaking up the sun’s rays on board a superyacht.