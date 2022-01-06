Dwyane Wade Changes 40th Birthday Celebration: 'Omicron and Flurona Has Other Plans'

Dwyane Wade suggested that he had to cancel his birthday plans due to the widespread omicron variant of the coronavirus

Dwyane Wade is the latest celebrity to change plans due to the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19.

The retired NBA star, whose birthday is on Jan. 17, shared on Twitter Wednesday that his 40th birthday celebration will look a bit different than what he envisioned.

"My 40th is coming up and I had plans to celebrate it BIG in Miami!" Wade wrote. "But Omicron and Flurona has other plans. Everyone please be safe out here."

"A Hawaii Merry Christmas 2021💛," Wade captioned a post on Instagram, in which the family can be seen swimming together under a waterfall in one photo while Union, 49, posed by a pool in another.

The three were also joined on their trip by Chad Easterling, Nicole Lyn and their son Crosby Sparrow. Union shared adorable photos of Kaavia and Crosby playing together while they wore matching Christmas pajamas, writing, "Best Gift 🎁 💝💐👼🏾."

"Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 🌈🥶 Love & Light Good People," Union captioned another post.

Wade's tweet comes after the Grammy Awards announced Wednesday that the annual event was postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," a statement from The Recording Academy and CBS read.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks," the statement continued. "We look forward to celebrating music's biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon."