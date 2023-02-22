Entertainment Sports Dwight Howard and 11 Other Players Ejected After Fight Breaks Out During Taiwan Basketball Game Before his ejection, Howard had 28 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Taoyuan Leopards By Natasha Dye Natasha Dye Twitter Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 22, 2023 12:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Gene Wang/Getty Former NBA star Dwight Howard was ejected from a T1 game in Taiwan after a fight broke out between the rival teams. The 37-year-old basketball star, who now plays for the Taoyuan Leopards, was one of 12 players thrown out of the game after the brawl. The Leopards were playing the TaiwanBeer HeroBears when one player elbowed an opponent in the face, prompting both athletes to exchange punches. NBA Champion Dwight Howard Says Filming 'Special Forces' Was the 'Greatest Experience of My Life' Teammates and game officials attempted to separate the players, but multiple members from each team continued to scuffle before the ejections. Although Howard appeared to be attempting to break up the brawl, referees still removed him from the game after the incident. Gene Wang/Getty Taiwan News reported that the fight was considered "the biggest" in the league's two-year history. The outlet reported that the incident delayed the game for approximately 20 minutes as referees reviewed the footage. Ultimately, seven Leopards and five HeroBears players were ejected. The depleted Leopards later defeated the HeroBears 120-108. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Prior to his ejection, Howard had been posting impressive stats in the game, putting up 28 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Leopards. According to Mirror Media, the former Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly felt his ejection was unfair. The outlet reported that Howard felt he was wrongly singled out by the officials. The Taoyuan Leopards are currently the last in the league, with a record of 4-11. Howard, who played for seven different NBA teams over the course of his 18 years in the league, last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-2022 season. He won the NBA Championship with the team in 2020.