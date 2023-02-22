Dwight Howard and 11 Other Players Ejected After Fight Breaks Out During Taiwan Basketball Game

Former NBA star Dwight Howard was ejected from a T1 game in Taiwan after a fight broke out between the rival teams.

The 37-year-old basketball star, who now plays for the Taoyuan Leopards, was one of 12 players thrown out of the game after the brawl.

The Leopards were playing the TaiwanBeer HeroBears when one player elbowed an opponent in the face, prompting both athletes to exchange punches.

Teammates and game officials attempted to separate the players, but multiple members from each team continued to scuffle before the ejections. Although Howard appeared to be attempting to break up the brawl, referees still removed him from the game after the incident.

Gene Wang/Getty

Taiwan News reported that the fight was considered "the biggest" in the league's two-year history. The outlet reported that the incident delayed the game for approximately 20 minutes as referees reviewed the footage.

Ultimately, seven Leopards and five HeroBears players were ejected. The depleted Leopards later defeated the HeroBears 120-108.

Prior to his ejection, Howard had been posting impressive stats in the game, putting up 28 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Leopards.

According to Mirror Media, the former Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly felt his ejection was unfair. The outlet reported that Howard felt he was wrongly singled out by the officials.

The Taoyuan Leopards are currently the last in the league, with a record of 4-11.

Howard, who played for seven different NBA teams over the course of his 18 years in the league, last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-2022 season. He won the NBA Championship with the team in 2020.