Dwight Howard and 11 Other Players Ejected After Fight Breaks Out During Taiwan Basketball Game

Before his ejection, Howard had 28 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Taoyuan Leopards

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 12:53 PM
Center Dwight Howard #12 of the Taoyuan Leopards reacts at the court during the T1 League game between TaiwanBeer HeroBears and Taoyuan Leopards at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium on February 19, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Photo: Gene Wang/Getty

Former NBA star Dwight Howard was ejected from a T1 game in Taiwan after a fight broke out between the rival teams.

The 37-year-old basketball star, who now plays for the Taoyuan Leopards, was one of 12 players thrown out of the game after the brawl.

The Leopards were playing the TaiwanBeer HeroBears when one player elbowed an opponent in the face, prompting both athletes to exchange punches.

Teammates and game officials attempted to separate the players, but multiple members from each team continued to scuffle before the ejections. Although Howard appeared to be attempting to break up the brawl, referees still removed him from the game after the incident.

Center Dwight Howard #12 of the Taoyuan Leopards makes a free thro during the T1 League game between TaiwanBeer HeroBears and Taoyuan Leopards at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium on February 19, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Gene Wang/Getty

Taiwan News reported that the fight was considered "the biggest" in the league's two-year history. The outlet reported that the incident delayed the game for approximately 20 minutes as referees reviewed the footage.

Ultimately, seven Leopards and five HeroBears players were ejected. The depleted Leopards later defeated the HeroBears 120-108.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Prior to his ejection, Howard had been posting impressive stats in the game, putting up 28 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Leopards.

According to Mirror Media, the former Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly felt his ejection was unfair. The outlet reported that Howard felt he was wrongly singled out by the officials.

The Taoyuan Leopards are currently the last in the league, with a record of 4-11.

Howard, who played for seven different NBA teams over the course of his 18 years in the league, last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-2022 season. He won the NBA Championship with the team in 2020.

Related Articles
LeBron James
LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Become Highest-Scoring NBA Player of All Time
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo attend Disney+ "Rise" Los Angeles Premiere at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on June 22, 2022 in Burbank, California.
All About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Siblings, Including His NBA All-Star Brothers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Drew Brees on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'Felt Like He Might Play Forever'
LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Admits to a Strained Relationship with LeBron James: 'I Blame Myself'
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
All About Andy Reid, the Chiefs Coach Facing Off His Former Team in Super Bowl 2023
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
LeBron James Becomes Second NBA Player in History to Score 38,000 Points as He Closes in on All-Time Record
J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and T. J. Watt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
The Watt Brothers: Everything to Know About the NFL Family
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami.
Meyers Leonard, NBA Player Suspended 2 Years Ago for Antisemitic Slur, to Work Out for Lakers: Report
Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck attend The LegaCCy Gala at The Shed on September 16, 2019 in New York City
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Mariners Angels Baseball
6 Players, 2 Managers Ejected During Angels-Mariners Game After Brawl Erupts on the Field
Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT). Celebrity recruits in SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT) premiering Jan. 2023 on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
'Special Forces' Premiere: Dehydration, Broken Bones and a Scary Skydive Push 4 Recruits Past Their Limits
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers
LeBron James Feels Like 'Poop' Amid Lakers' Stunningly Disappointing Season: 'I Hate Losing'
Mariners Angels Baseball
MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaching Staff Involved in Angels-Mariners Brawl