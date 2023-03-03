Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Tells John Cena 'I Just Don't Like You' in Throwback Clip from 'WWE Rivals'

WWE Rivals is exploring the notorious rivalry between wrestling icons The Rock and John Cena.

In an exclusive clip obtained by PEOPLE of the A&E's show's second season, fans are given a look back on the legendary feud between the two actors and sports heroes, who also happen to be two of Hollywood's most charitable stars.

"Two faces of their generation! Two icons in their prime!" the clip begins with an announcer's voice over some archival WWE footage. "Two of the greatest wrestling superstars EVER, going head to head."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the face of WWE in the '90s until his Hollywood career took off, and Cena was fast approaching his own WWE takeover as The Rock's switched to movies.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Cena publicly criticized his predecessor on and off-screen, which led to a dream match in 2012 (and again the next year), following all the public criticism. In 2011, Cena began rattling off to fans how The Rock hadn't been in a ring in 8 years and "questioning whether or not The Rock even cares about the business," one of the experts says in the clip.

"This is what happens when idiots have confidence," The Rock says in an old clip about Cena "popping off at the mouth," leading up to their much-anticipated Wrestlemania match.

"My size 15 boot right up John Cena's candy ass, I mean it's really gonna be a beautiful thing, The Rock says during a second BTS clip while appearing to be in mid-interview.

"He came out swinging, I came out swinging," Cena, dressed in a suit, recalls in a confessional-style interview after the iconic event took place. "It was as real as you can imagine."

Mel Evans/AP/Shutterstock

In a round-table discussion throughout the one-hour episode, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. breaks down the relationship between the two legends, along with former pro wrestler Kevin Nash, two-time female wrestling champ "Natalya," female pro wrestler "Bayley" and retired wrestler John "Bradshaw" Layfield.

The season, which began with Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant, along with Cena and Johnson, delves into other rivalries including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Undertaker vs. Mankind, Triple H vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels.

Despite the war of words over the years and the legendary face-to-face matches, Cena has had nothing but nice things to say about the Black Adam star in recent years.

Cena, who returned to the ring in 2021 after a break, shared that he hoped The Rock would return to the sport as well, which he did in January, at least to host Wrestlemania 27.

"He's earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment," Cena explained, giving a nod to one of Johnson's many titles highlighted on his WWE bio. "So as a fan, do I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I'm gonna talk to him about something, it's not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring."

RELATED VIDEO: John Cena Started Working Out at 13 Years Old Because He Was 'Tired of Getting Beaten Up'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued, "He needs to come to that conclusion by himself because then, his performance will be 'The Rock.' He'll be the best he can be. So I do hope he comes back, as a fan, and I hope it's wonderful, and if he chooses not to, he's earned the right to choose not to."

The pressure will likely be on after fans get a refresher of the decades-long drama from WWE Rivals, especially with Johnson's rehashed fighting words:

"You will always be a little boy who goes down in history as 'The Rock's b---h.'"

WWE Rivals Season 2 premieres new episodes Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on A&E.