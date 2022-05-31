Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Defends Her Newly Announced WWE Name: 'Find a New Joke'

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone will go by Ava Raine in the ring

Wrestling royalty Simone Johnson has officially announced her in-ring name.

The 20-year-old daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed on Sunday that she will compete in the ring for the WWE as Ava Raine. Simone even updated her official Twitter account to @AvaRaineWWE, to reflect her new WWE NXT persona.

Fans on Twitter expressed disappointment that her ring name isn't a nod to her father, who debuted in the WWE back in 1996 and spent years with the company full-time, but Simone isn't bending for social media criticism.

"I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I'll mention this but I don't understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic," she wrote. "A name doesn't discredit any prior accomplishments from any family."

"I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway," she added in another tweet, before explaining to followers that she pretty much wants to stay away from all rock-related nicknames.

She wrote, "I beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything."

The WWE signed Simone as a trainee in 2020. The organization announced that she'd begun training, but according to USA Today, her ring debut was delayed due to a knee injury.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day,' this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this," she wrote in the caption of her 2020 post announcing she'd signed with WWE.

And Simone's legendary father couldn't be more proud of her.