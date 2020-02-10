Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone, 18, Officially Signs with the WWE — and Starts Training

Another Johnson is ready to build their legacy in the WWE.

On Monday, the company announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 18-year-old daughter Simone has officially signed with the WWE and kicked off her training at its Performance Center in Florida — making her the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.

“It means the world to me,” Simone said in a statement released by the WWE. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.”

Simone was born into a family of WWE legends. Not only was her father a 10-time world champion, but her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, were both inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” said WWE executive vice president Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar,” he added.

Though her father has yet to publicly react to the news, he has been supportive in the past about his daughter potentially pursuing a career in wrestling.

“Simone is working so hard – and her work has already started — she wants to be a WWE Wrestler,” the father of three said during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2018.

“I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing. I said, ‘Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that,'” he added. “And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she’s going to be a champ.”

Dwayne shares his oldest daughter with ex Dany Garcia.

Simone’s announcement comes just weeks after her grandfather, Rocky, died from a heart attack in January. Over the weekend her father, Dwayne, gave an emotional eulogy at the funeral service, which took place on Friday.