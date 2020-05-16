"She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company," Dwayne Johnson said

Dwayne Johnson Is 'Very Proud' of Daughter Simone for Signing with WWE: It 'Blows My Mind'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is beaming with pride over his daughter Simone Alexandra joining the WWE family.

The former professional wrestler made a virtual appearance on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which he shared how excited he is for his 18-year-old daughter to make a name for herself in the sport.

"I wanna say congrats to your daughter Simone by the way who is going to be in the WWE," Fallon said.

"She signed her contract with the WWE and you know it blows my mind," the father of three said, shaking his head in amazement.

"First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important," said the 48-year-old actor, who shares Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star revealed that Simone is "the youngest signee in the history of the company" and has been honing her wrestling skills since she was 16.

"She’s 18 now, at 16 she was working her ass off quietly under the radar, in the ring getting thrown around, you know all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling," he told Fallon.

"But she hung in there, and I'm very very proud of her," the proud dad smiled.

On Feb. 10, WWE announced that Simone officially signed with the company and started her training at its Performance Center in Florida — making her the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.

Image zoom Simone Garcia Johnson Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“It means the world to me,” Simone said in a statement released by the WWE. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy.”

Simone was born into a family of WWE legends. Not only was her father a 10-time world champion, but her late grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, were both inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” said WWE executive vice president Paul “Triple H” Levesque at the time.

“Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar,” Levesque added.