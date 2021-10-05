Dwayne Johnson Travels to N.Y.C. for 'Exciting' XFL Meeting Ahead of League's Relaunch

Dwayne Johnson is thrilled as the relaunch of the XFL slowly approaches.

On Monday, the 49-year-old posted a photo on Instagram dressed in a suit as he traveled to New York City to discuss the forthcoming new season of the XFL, which will be his first since buying the bankrupt football league last year.

"Making a special trip this morning and flying in to NYC for a very big and exciting XFL ownership & organization meeting," he captioned the post. "The positive mana & energy will flow 💫 League of culture, passion, innovation and excitement. #XFL 🏈."

In 2020, Johnson and Dany Garcia — former spouses and now business partners — acquired the rights to the league in a $15 million deal with investment firm RedBird Capital. The XFL closed its doors in April 2020 and did not complete its inaugural season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As owners, we're proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season!" Johnson said on Twitter at the time. "It's an uphill battle — but we're hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose."

The duo included a hype video for fans that included footage from a collection of games that were played last year.

"The XFL represents the idea of ultimate opportunity; it's a league of soul and culture, anchored by the pursuit of dreams and love for the game, that we couldn't be more proud to lead," Garcia and Johnson said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

Earlier this year, however, the XFL announced that plans for the 2022 season would be paused as the organization teamed up with the Canadian Football League (CFL) — which also canceled its season amid the pandemic.

Johnson shared an update on Instagram in March, recalling how "the CFL changed my life" after he was previously cut from the league and now gets the opportunity to work with the organization.

"As an owner of the XFL, our discussions with the CFL have been very exciting. There's a real pulse here because you can feel the unique opportunity we can potentially create together," he wrote alongside a photo of him from his time playing in the league. "Wherever it all leads, I can tell you this one is personal to me and is driven by all my passion - because me being cut by the CFL was the greatest thing that happened. It set me on a path that years later would lead me right back to the league."

Though details of the partnership were vague, Johnson called working with the organization a full-circle moment, adding that he would keep fans updated on the status of the XFL and CFL moving forward.