Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE's 'SmackDown': 'There's No Place Like Home'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to the ring!

The People’s Champion wrestler-turned-actor announced Monday that he will be heading “back home” to the “WWE universe” for the relaunch and 20th anniversary of SmackDown Live, premiering Friday.

“Superstar” Johnson, 47, left the sport in 2004 after winning eight WWE Championships, according to the franchise, with the exception of a few returns such as his 2013 Wrestlemania fight with John Cena.

“FINALLY…” wrote the Ballers star, announcing the news on Twitter.

“This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show,” he wrote, adding the hashtags “If Ya Smell,” as well as “Smackdown” and “RocksShow.”

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

But, the Rock isn’t the only WWE Hall of Famer joining SmackDown‘s premiere.

Champions Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting will all make appearances in the ring for Friday’s anniversary show, according to a WWE press release.

Image zoom

“Since we announced our five-year agreement last June, we have been eagerly counting down the days to the launch of SmackDown LIVE on FOX Sports,” said Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of FOX Sports. “We couldn’t be more excited and are pulling out all of the stops to commemorate SmackDown’s 20th anniversary celebration.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares ‘Crazy Throwback’ of His Grandfather and André the Giant: ‘Tough as Hell’

The cable show — which has been on the air since 1999 — also helped jumpstart the wrestling careers of Cena, Triple H, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Total Diva‘s Bella Twins, Brie and Nikki.

WWE’s SmackDown Live will premiere from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.