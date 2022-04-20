Fury returns to the U.K. for the first time since 2018 to fight Dillian Whyte on Saturday

Dwayne Johnson Praises Tyson Fury Ahead of 'Homecoming' Bout in London That Champ Teases Will Be His Last

Dwayne Johnson is sending his support for his "brother" Tyson Fury ahead of Saturday's heavyweight title fight.

Fury, 33, shared a video of the actor on his Instagram Wednesday. In it, Fury's pal (a.k.a. "The Rock") urges the boxer to "kick ass" in his Saturday bout against Dillian Whyte.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to wish you and Dillian, your opponent, the best of luck," said Johnson. "Two great sportsmen, and I know without a shadow of a doubt that both of you will leave it all in the middle of the ring."

As Johnson noted, the Wembley Stadium fight is Fury's "homecoming" since it's his first in the U.K. since 2018. Johnson credits Fury for "changing the game of boxing" and "changing the paradigm in the heavyweight division."

"I admire you, love and respect you, brother," said Johnson, 49.

In his caption accompanying the video, Fury wrote, "I appreciate the amazing message brother 🤛🏽 I certainly will be kicking ass and enjoying my homecoming!"

The two-time world heavyweight champion is undefeated in 32 fights. His previous two fights have been against American heavyweight Deontay Wilder, during which he handed Wilder his first ever defeat. Saturday's fight marks Fury's return to the U.K. after three years spent in the U.S.

Fury told Top Rank Boxing on Tuesday that Saturday's fight is his last.

"I'm walking away. I have nothing to prove to nobody. I've done what I had to do. That's it," he said. "Win, lose, or draw on Saturday night, we put up a good fight and we go home. That's it."

Fury added that he knows "nobody believes him," but that he's serious when he says he's ready to hang up his gloves. He said he wants to "test himself" on Saturday and is hoping to "go out with a bang."

He teased, "I'm gonna put on a good show, and me and Dillian Whyte is gonna knock lumps out of each other. I hope it's the hardest fight of my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Fury's half-brother, Tommy, will fight Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Saturday's fight. Tommy, 22, is also undefeated.