Dwayne Johnson Nicknames Eli Manning 'Human Carbon Monoxide' Because He's 'the Silent Killer'

Dwayne Johnson, who is known to many by his WWE stage name, "the Rock," is giving Eli Manning a nickname of his own.

Johnson, 49, appeared as a guest on Monday night's ManningCast with Eli and his fellow former NFL player brother, Peyton Manning. In between offering commentary and watching the Rams and Cardinals face off, Peyton, 45, asked Johnson to reveal his nickname of choice for Eli, 41.

"Dwayne, you tweeted out earlier that Eli Manning does not have a good nickname," Peyton — who goes by the nickname "the Sheriff" — told his guest. "You said you had one for him. Please, Christmas present come early for me in 2022, let's hear it."

Johnson laughed and replied, "I think Christmas present come early for the world," before revealing Eli's new name.

"So, we have 'the Rock,' we have 'the Sheriff,' and now we officially have 'HCM: Human Carbon Monoxide,' 'cause he's the silent killer," Johnson said. "You're welcome."

Eli thanked Johnson for his new moniker before telling the Red Notice star, "I've been waiting — I'm not like you and Peyton where I make up my own nickname for myself."

"I'm not that creative," he continued. "Peyton made up 'the Sheriff,' you obviously made up 'the Rock' … I couldn't make that up for myself. I need someone to give me one. Now I have it, so thank you, Dwayne; thank you, Rock; thank you, Sheriff."

Peyton and Eli Manning Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Ahead of Monday's game, Johnson posted a video to Twitter promoting what he promised would be "the biggest ManningCast ever."

"You've got me, 'the Rock,' you've got Peyton Manning, 'the Sheriff,' you've got Eli Manning, the …, " he said, before pausing and asking someone off-camera, "does he — does Eli have a nickname?"

After learning Eli did not, indeed, have a nickname, Johnson said, "We're going to give him one tonight."

He added, "Two Mannings, one Rock — 'the Rock' is doing the cooking, Peyton Manning is doing the eating and Eli Manning is gonna make sure we have our fanny packs ready to go. I cannot wait. It's gonna be a blast."

Johnson is just one of the many celebrity guests to join Eli and Peyton on their Monday night ManningCast, where the two brothers break down Monday Night Football, analyze the game and chat with their guests.

Eli told PEOPLE in November 2021 that he's having "a lot of fun" working with his brother on their ESPN series.

"Every Monday I get to sit on my couch and watch football with my big brother," the former quarterback said. "I'm taking some shots at him and having some great guests on there to analyze the game and hear their thoughts. It's been a lot of fun."

Eli explained that he and Peyton book their celebrity guests on their own. So far this season, they've welcomed Jon Stewart, Michael Strahan, Snoop Dogg and more.