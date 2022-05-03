Kalabrya Haskins remembered her late husband with an emotional post on Instagram, calling him her "soulmate" and "best friend"

Dwayne Haskins' Widow Shares Poem on What Would Have Been His 25th Birthday: 'My Twin Flame'

Dwayne Haskins' widow is paying tribute to the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback on what would have been his 25th birthday.

Kalabrya Haskins shared a poem on social media Tuesday in remembrance of her husband, who died on April 9 after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a Florida highway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead of a crown for his mane," Kalabrya wrote on her Instagram page. "Life without you here brings so much pain. But today we celebrate your 25th reign."

"Your light was so bright, words can't begin to explain … How proud I am of the man you became," she continued. "Humbled to experience the angel Heaven just gained. My twin flame. I vow to always honor your name. Until we unite after this life again, Your soulmate, lover, & best friend."

The post included photographs from the couple's wedding, as well as an image of an emotional text message from Dwayne thanking Kalabrya for her support.

Dwayne Haskins Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty

"You have made me feel so empowered so special and I hope I make you feel the same way," he said in the text. "I have a new confidence now because of the love you give me. I love every second I get to spend with you."

"I just love showering you with love and reassurance because nobody or anything will stop me from being the man of your dreams and the husband of your household," Dwayne continued. "I love you more than life babe."

The Haskins Family Foundation — created by Dwayne's parents, Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr. — invited fans to join them in a moment of silence Tuesday night to "reflect on the memories that [Dwayne] has brought to your life with his affectionate smile."

The foundation also announced it would be establishing a scholarship fund in Dwayne's name, and is accepting donations on its website.

After Dwayne's successful college career, the former Ohio State University quarterback played for the Washington Commanders and the Steelers. He was visiting Florida in April as a guest of Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, as the team held training sessions ahead of the 2022 season.

RELATED VIDEO: Deion Sanders Reveals He Had Two Toes Amputated Following Foot Surgery Complications