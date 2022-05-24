The NFL star was killed at the age of 24 when he was struck by a dump truck and another vehicle on a South Florida interstate on the morning of April 9

Dwayne Haskins Tested Positive for Alcohol, Ketamine on Morning He Died According to Autopsy

An autopsy for Dwayne Haskins, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who died in April in a traffic accident, has revealed the football player had alcohol and ketamine in his system at the time of his death.

According to medical records sent to PEOPLE from the Broward Medical Examiner's Office in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Haskins "drank heavily" before he died, with his toxicology results showing his blood alcohol levels at .20 and another fluid level at .24. The Miami Herald reported that the legal blood alcohol content limit in Florida is .08.

According to the medical examiner's toxicology report, Haskins was found to have both ketamine and norketamine in his system at the time of death, when he was struck by a passing dump truck and another vehicle on the westbound side of Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale after he exited his car on the morning of April 9.

The autopsy report said Haskins died of blunt force trauma, and ruled his death as accidental. PEOPLE has reached out to the Broward Medical Examiner for the report and is awaiting response.

A Pittsburgh Steelers team official also told the Medical Examiner that Haskins had gone to dinner with a friend or cousin after training the previous day, according to the Herald.

The pair then went to a "club, possibly in Miami," the report also said. "They drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating."

Prior police reports of the incident obtained by PEOPLE claim that Haskins had exited his vehicle in search of gas shortly before he was killed.

In recordings sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol in April, Dwayne's wife, Kalabrya Haskins, is heard telling 911 dispatchers that her husband began walking to a gas station after becoming stranded on I-595.

He planned to call her once he returned to his car, Kalabrya said, but she dialed 911 when repeated calls to him went unanswered.

"I just want somebody to go to the area to see if his car's there, see if he's O.K., if anything happened to him," Kalabrya told dispatchers in the recording.

"That's just not like him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead," she added. "He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though."

A dispatcher informed Kalabrya that there was a report of an incident on I-595 that morning, but they couldn't confirm it was Dwayne at the time.

In a separate report sent to PEOPLE at the time, the Florida Highway Patrol said Dwayne was on I-595 when the left side of an oncoming vehicle struck him. After the collision, he was "partially" hit by the right side of a second vehicle that tried to swerve to avoid him. The cars both stopped at the scene.

According to one witness, a third vehicle — described as being beige or cream-colored — may have also been involved. No other information about the car has been provided.

Dwayne was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m. that morning by a Fort Lauderdale Fire Department official.