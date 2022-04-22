Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on April 9 after being struck on a Florida highway

Dwayne Haskins Honored by His Widow, Friends and Former Coaches at Pittsburgh Memorial Service

Dwayne Haskins was laid to rest on Friday by his widow.

The memorial service for the NFL star, who died after being fatally struck by two cars on April 9, was attended by friends, loved ones, teammates and coaches, including former teammate Ryan Shazier, former Ohio State University coach Urban Meyer and OSU's current coach Ryan Day. Other guests included Steelers' defensive tackle Cam Heyward, offensive coordinator Matt Canada, team president Art Rooney II, general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Haskins' widow Kalabrya welcomed these attendees to the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh, where Steelers chaplain and pastor Kent Chevalier delivered the eulogy, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The Tribune-Review also reported that three white doves were released into the air at the conclusion of the service, and guests were handed yellow roses as they exited the church.

Steelers beat reporter Noah Strackbein shared the program from Friday's memorial.

Haskins' parents, Tamara and Dwayne Sr., were not present at Friday's service and issued a statement explaining their absence.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared the statement from the Haskins family's spokesperson: "We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn't want our son's funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time."

Haskins' parents will hold two additional memorial services, one in New Jersey and another in Maryland, for their son this weekend, per Pryor.

Kalabrya Haskins released a statement through the Pittsburgh Steelers before announcing his memorial service on April 13, expressing her appreciation for the support she's received since her husband's shocking death.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya said in the statement.

"The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. ... The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts," she added.

She concluded, "I am truly grateful to everyone who has been by our side as we mourn his untimely passing. Our family implores for your continued prayers, yet continued respectful privacy as we grieve."

Dwayne Haskins Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty

The 24-year-old former OSU quarterback played for the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers after his successful college career. He was visiting Florida earlier in April, , as the team held training sessions ahead of the 2022 season, as a guest of new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Shortly after his passing, Trubisky reflected on his teammate in a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story, writing, "I am absolutely heartbroken, Dwayne has made such an impact on me in a short period of time.