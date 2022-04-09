Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24 After Being Struck By Vehicle, 'Devastated' Says Coach

The quarterback signed a one-year deal to remain with the Steelers three weeks before his death

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after being hit by a vehicle in South Florida, his agent Cedric Saunders confirmed to ESPN. He was 24.

The football player had been in Florida while working out with his new teammates and fellow Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to previous Instagram Story posts captured by ESPN.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also confirmed Haskins' death in a statement released by the team Saturday morning, offering thoughts and prayers to the quarterback's family "during this difficult time."

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," said Tomlin, 50. "He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in the community."

Dwayne Haskins Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken," he continued. The NFL retweeted Tomlin's statement, but has not issued one of its own.

Haskins signed a one-year deal to remain with the Steelers three weeks before his death. He would have turned 25 on May 3.

In January, Haskins was confident that he could be a starting quarterback in the NFL, noting that he "got drafted for that reason" by the Washington Commanders in 2019.

"I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven't put it all together yet," he said at the time, according to the team's March 16 statement announcing his return. "And that's something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play."

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera also said he is "heartbroken to hear the news" about Haskins' death while offering the team's condolences to the quarterback's family in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Rivera said on Saturday. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team sends our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snider said they are "devastated" by the news of Haskins' death in a joint statement shared Saturday on Twitter by the team. The pair described Haskins as "a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality."