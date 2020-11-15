Dustin Johnson Wins 2020 Masters Tournament, Sets New Scoring Record

The 2020 Masters were delayed from their typical date of April due to the coronavirus pandemic

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters Tournament!

On Sunday, the 36-year-old, who won his second major title and 24th PGA Tour win, had a bit of a rough start but pulled away on the second nine with three straight birdies. He finished five strokes ahead of the Australian golfer Cameron Smith.

In addition to earning his first green jacket, Johnson also set a 72-hole scoring record of 20 under, the lowest score to par in the history of the Masters at Augusta National.

The annual tournament, one of the four major championships in professional golf, was rescheduled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which usually takes place in April in Augusta, Georgia, began on Nov. 12.

Johnson — who is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world — recently battled coronavirus and was forced to withdraw from the CJ Cup tournament at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood in Lake Sherwood, California.

After recovering, Johnson told reporters during a pre-tournament interview that he "felt like I had a cold for a few days and then after that I didn't — so I was pretty much asymptomatic."

Johnson said, "A little fatigue and things like that, but I couldn't really figure out if that was because I was stuck in a hotel room for like 11 days not doing anything or it was COVID that made me feel that way."

Ahead of the tournament, several PGA pros opened up about how playing without fans due to the pandemic has changed the dynamic at major matches.

Jon Rahn explained during a Q&A session for Mercedes-Benz that the lack of noise on the course can leave players with “no clue” about what’s happening elsewhere.