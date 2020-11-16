"As a kid, I always dreamed of being a Masters champion," the professional golfer said

Dustin Johnson Says Winning the 2020 Masters Was 'a Dream Come True' as He Tears Up

Dustin Johnson is living his dream!

On Sunday, the 36-year-old golf pro won the 2020 Masters Tournament and reflected on his big win during a post-game interview, where he emotionally revealed what winning meant to him.

Speaking with CBS Sports, Johnson told reporter Amanda Balionis that his win was "a dream come true."

"As a kid, I always dreamed of being a Masters champion," he said before he began to tear up and found himself unable to speak. "It's just incredible."

Then, while looking over at his family and various other members of his golfing team, Johnson continued to get emotional thinking about his accomplishment. "I’ve never had this much trouble gathering myself," he said.

Balionis, 35, who has been interviewing Johnson for years throughout the duration of his golf career, opened up about the touching moment while speaking with The Big Lead. Asked whether or not she was shocked to see Johnson cry, the CBS Sports reporter revealed she was "very" surprised.

"I've been interviewing Dustin since I started covering golf in 2011 and you kind of know what to expect," she said. "He's going to answer the question that you ask and he's going to underplay his performance and always chalk it up to executing and being in command."

But this time, things were different. "I think what happened, though, is he was wearing the green jacket on the practice putting green, Tiger [Woods] had just put it on him and it really just hit him in that moment that he'd accomplished his childhood dream."

Johnson — who is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world — won his second major title and 24th PGA Tour win on Sunday.

Though he had a bit of a rough start, he later pulled away on the second nine with three straight birdies, finishing five strokes ahead of Australian golfer Cameron Smith.

Image zoom Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods | Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

In addition to earning his first green jacket, Johnson also set a 72-hole scoring record of 20 under, the lowest score in the history of the Masters at Augusta National.