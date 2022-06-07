"What the consequences are going to be, I obviously can't comment on how the Tour is going to handle them," Dustin Johnson said after announcing his resignation from PGA

Dustin Johnson Becomes the Latest Member to Resign from PGA Tour to Join LIV Golf Tournament

Dustin Johnson of The United States during the LIV Golf Invitational - London Draft on June 07, 2022 in London, England.

Dustin Johnson of The United States during the LIV Golf Invitational - London Draft on June 07, 2022 in London, England.

Dustin Johnson has left the PGA Tour to compete in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old athlete announced his resignation during a press conference at London's Centurion Club.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For right now, I resign my membership from the Tour. I am going to play [with LIV Golf] for now, and that's the plan," Johnson told reporters, according to CBS Sports. "But what the consequences are going to be, I obviously can't comment on how the Tour is going to handle them."

During the conference, Johnson discussed his future with other major championships, saying, "hopefully, they are gonna allow us to play."

The 2020 Masters winner added: "I am exempt for the majors, so I plan on playing there unless I hear otherwise."

However, Johnson's decision to join LIV Golf will no longer make him eligible for the Ryder Cup. Still, Johnson remains optimistic and hopes the rules will change at some point so "we will be able to participate."

Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

"The Ryder Cup is unbelievable, and it's something that has definitely meant a lot to me," he explained, according to ESPN. "I am proud to say I have played and represented my country. Hopefully, I'll get a chance to do that again, but you know, I don't make the rules."

Johnson's representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the Associated Press, golfers Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson have also signed up for the LIV Golf tournament.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tyler Dennis, the senior VP and chief of operations for the PGA Tour, issued a memo last month that attempted to prevent its golfers from becoming involved in the rival series.

"I would like to share the PGA TOUR's decision regarding conflicting event and media release requests for the Saudi Golf League's event to be played in London during the week of the RBC Canadian Open," Dennis said in the letter, which PEOPLE obtained.

"We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in accordance with the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations," he added. "As such, TOUR members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League's London event under our Regulations. As a membership organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the PGA TOUR and its players."

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods' Kids, Girlfriend and Mom Join Him for World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

The LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament will occur over three days at Centurion Club in London starting this Thursday and is the first event for the newly-created golf organization.