Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Share a Kiss at Ryder Cup Weeks After Denying Breakup Rumors

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are going strong!

The couple, who got engaged in 2013, was spotted sharing celebratory kisses at the Ryder Cup in Paris on Friday after Johnson and partner Rickie Fowler crushed Rory McIlroy and Thorbjørn Olesen in the first session.

Just one day before, they arrived hand-in-hand at the tournament’s opening ceremony at Le Golf National.

Johnson, 34, and Gretzky’s PDA comes two weeks after the pro golfer spoke up about the breakup rumors plaguing their five-year relationship.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” he tweeted on Sept. 11.

The pair, who began dating before the start of the 2013 PGA Tour season, shares sons River Jones, 14 months, and Tatum, 3.

Paulina, who is the 29-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, previously gushed about Johnson to PEOPLE, saying, “Dustin’s the best dad. He’s my best friend. He’s been so supportive with me and we’re just there for each other.”

Johnson and Gretzky were not the only ones showing off PDA during the Paris tournament.

Tiger Woods, 42, and his girlfriend Erica Herman, 33, walked hand-in-hand at the opening ceremony on Thursday. The couple has been dating for over a year and Herman has been by her boyfriend’s side for most of the famed athlete’s recent tournament outings, including his comeback win at the 2018 Tour Championship.

The biennial Ryder Cup tournament began on Friday and will extend through the weekend in France.