Dustin Johnson Addresses Paulina Gretzky Breakup Rumors: We're 'Committed to Being a Family'

Dustin Johnson is speaking up about the breakup rumors plaguing his relationship.

The golfer, who got engaged to Paulina Gretzky in 2013, wrote on Twitter, “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.”

Johnson and Gretzky, the 29-year-old daughter of hockey icon Wayne Gretzky, share sons River Jones, 14 months, and Tatum, 3.

Earlier this week, Barstool Sports reported that Gretzky, a model, removed all pictures of Johnson, 34, from her Instagram.

After Tatum’s birth, Gretzky gushed about Johnson to PEOPLE. “Dustin’s the best dad,” she said. “He’s my best friend. He’s been so supportive with me and we’re just there for each other.”