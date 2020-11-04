Dustin Johnson — who is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world — tested positive for COVID-19 last month

Dustin Johnson Out of Isolation for COVID-19, Says 'I Know I'm Playing Next Week at the Masters'

Dustin Johnson is making his return to the PGA Tour.

Last month, the 36-year-old professional golfer tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which forced him to withdraw from the CJ Cup tournament at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Zozo Championship at Sherwood in Lake Sherwood, California, according to ESPN.

Now, almost a full month later, Johnson is back to practicing and noted that he found one thing positive about his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"The only good thing that came out of this is I know I'm playing next week at the Masters," he said during a pre-tournament interview on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

Image zoom Dustin Johnson | Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Johnson — who is currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world — tested positive for COVID-19 after he felt symptoms of the respiratory illness in October while in Las Vegas. ESPN added that he originally tested negative when he arrived in Nevada.

"I felt like I had a cold for a few days and then after that I didn't — so I was pretty much asymptomatic," Johnson said. "A little fatigue and things like that, but I couldn't really figure out if that was because I was stuck in a hotel room for like 11 days not doing anything or it was COVID that made me feel that way."

He added: "It was one of those things I was, like, waiting to get sick because you know you have it and you're sitting there. But for me it was very mild, and obviously, I'm very thankful for that."

As for how he was exposed to the coronavirus, Johnson is unsure and told reporters that those in his inner circle did not test positive, ESPN reported.

"I had every person that I had been around — people that have been in my house, any person that I would come in contact with, my friends, family, people that work for me — every single one of them got tested. Not Paulina [Gretzky, his partner], the kids, everybody, not one person had it."

"The only thing I can figure is I got it in Vegas just from — I don't even know how I got it there, but that's the only place I could have got it because not one person I was around had it," he added. "And nobody got it from me, either."

Image zoom Dustin Johnson | Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Back in October, when the PGA Tour announced in a press release that Johnson had contracted COVID-19, the golf star shared a statement.

"Obviously, I am very disappointed," he said at the time. "I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible."

He continued, "I have already had a few calls with the [PGA Tour's] medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me."

Johnson, who last played at the U.S. Open in September, is "not required to take a COVID-19 test this week and won't need to do so in advance of the Masters, either," per ESPN.

Johnson said he would be nervous for players that have to undergo testing in order to compete in the Masters, given how his positive diagnosis was unexpected.

"I would be nervous, for sure," he said.