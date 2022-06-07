Golfer Dustin Johnson Talks Staying Active with Young Sons, Investment in Fitness Company OxeFit

Golfer Dustin Johnson spoke to PEOPLE about his recent investment in fitness technology company OxeFit and how he kept in shape before his May wedding to Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson hits his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As a father of two and a former Masters Tournament champion, Dustin Johnson knows the importance of staying healthy.

"I'm always doing something active [with my children]," the 37-year-old golfer — who shares sons River, 4, and Tatum, 7, with model Paulina Gretzky — tells PEOPLE.

"I mean, it's nonstop every day, all day," he continues. "Baseball, basketball, swimming."

Health is one of the reasons Johnson says he recently became an investor in the fitness technology company, OxeFit. The company offers minimalistic all-in-one home gyms that use a screen to display real-time statistics, such as how well a user completes their range of motion.

Johnson says OxeFit's products changed his fitness routine and helped him exercise on and off the road — especially while preparing for his May wedding to Gretzky.

"[It was] definitely a part of the training regimen," he says. "I try to stay fit all the time, but going into the wedding, you want to make sure you're looking nice."

Johnson's investment in the Texas-based company will fund OxeFit's production of the XS1, its consumer-level home gym. The company's other offering, the XP1, is geared toward trainers, rehab facilities, professional athletes, universities and sports teams.

"I first heard about [OxeFit] in December, when Tiger [Woods] had his tournament and one of our partners in our gym was down there and said it was unbelievable," Johnson recalls. "Once I got to looking into it, its technology is unbelievable, and you can personalize it to each person."

He adds: "[It] is unlike anything else on the market right now."

Along with Johnson, NFL players Jalen Ramsey and Dak Prescott have invested in the company.

"I know that it can benefit myself and everyone else that decides to use it," Johnson says of OxeFit's gyms.