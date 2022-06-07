Golfer Dustin Johnson Talks Staying Active with Young Sons, Investment in Fitness Company OxeFit
As a father of two and a former Masters Tournament champion, Dustin Johnson knows the importance of staying healthy.
"I'm always doing something active [with my children]," the 37-year-old golfer — who shares sons River, 4, and Tatum, 7, with model Paulina Gretzky — tells PEOPLE.
"I mean, it's nonstop every day, all day," he continues. "Baseball, basketball, swimming."
Health is one of the reasons Johnson says he recently became an investor in the fitness technology company, OxeFit. The company offers minimalistic all-in-one home gyms that use a screen to display real-time statistics, such as how well a user completes their range of motion.
Johnson says OxeFit's products changed his fitness routine and helped him exercise on and off the road — especially while preparing for his May wedding to Gretzky.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"[It was] definitely a part of the training regimen," he says. "I try to stay fit all the time, but going into the wedding, you want to make sure you're looking nice."
Johnson's investment in the Texas-based company will fund OxeFit's production of the XS1, its consumer-level home gym. The company's other offering, the XP1, is geared toward trainers, rehab facilities, professional athletes, universities and sports teams.
"I first heard about [OxeFit] in December, when Tiger [Woods] had his tournament and one of our partners in our gym was down there and said it was unbelievable," Johnson recalls. "Once I got to looking into it, its technology is unbelievable, and you can personalize it to each person."
He adds: "[It] is unlike anything else on the market right now."
Along with Johnson, NFL players Jalen Ramsey and Dak Prescott have invested in the company.
"I know that it can benefit myself and everyone else that decides to use it," Johnson says of OxeFit's gyms.
"[It] doesn't matter your age or ability," he adds, "it's built for everyone to use it whether you're a professional athlete or just a beginner starting to train."
- Prime Video's The One That Got Away Reality Series Sees Contenders Look to Their Pasts to Find Love
- How a Military Family Was Made Stronger by Their Trans Child: He Taught Us to 'Stand Up for Our Principles'
- Before Roe, These Women Ran an Underground Abortion Clinic: 'It Was Important Work'
- Meghan Patrick Explains the Engagement Night Easter Eggs in Her New Video for 'My Left Hand'