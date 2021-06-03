Duke's Legendary Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski Will Retire After Next Season: 'Grateful'

Mike Krzyzewski, known as "Coach K," has led Duke University men's basketball team to five NCAA Tournament wins during his 40-year tenure as head coach

Mike Krzyzewski, the legendary coach for the Duke University men's basketball team, will be retiring from his longtime position next year.

On Wednesday, Krzyzewski, 74, announced that the 2021-22 season will be his final season of coaching. Jon Scheyer, who spent eight years on Krzyzewski's staff, has been named as his replacement and will become head coach beginning with the 2022-23 season, per a press release.

"My family and I view today as a celebration," Krzyzewski said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Our time at both West Point and Duke has been beyond amazing and we are thankful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class institutions for more than four decades."

"That, coupled with 11 unforgettable years as the United States National Team coach, has resulted in a remarkable journey. Certainly, I have been blessed to coach some of the finest young men and greatest players in basketball history as a direct result of these unique opportunities," he continued. "For us, there is no greater joy than being part of our players' respective endeavors through basketball, and more importantly, their lives off the court."

"Our family is eternally grateful to everyone who contributed to our career for the past 46 years," Krzyzewski added. "So, to the countless members of our extended family, thank you very much."

According to CBS News, Krzyzewski — best known as "Coach K" — has led Duke to five NCAA Tournament wins and 12 Final Four appearances during his 40 years as head coach.

He took over the coveted position in the 1980-1981 season after five seasons as head coach of the Army Cadets at West Point, which followed his five-year stint as an officer in the U.S. Army.

Under Krzyzewski's first three seasons of leadership, Duke went 38-47. But Krzyzewski managed to turn the program around, and the Blue Devils went on to win the NCAA championship in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015.

Krzyzewski has won a record 1,170 games in his head coaching career and has been named Naismith College Coach of the Year three times and ACC Coach of the Year five times, CBS News reported.