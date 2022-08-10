Duke Football Player Stuns Teammates by Singing Opera in Viral Video: 'The Voice of an Angel'

Chance Lytle can win both football games and talent shows.

The Duke University football player went viral this week after the Durham, North Carolina institution shared a video of him singing Italian opera to his stunned teammates.

"The voice of an angel," a caption for the video, posted on the Duke Football TikTok account, said.

The footage has been viewed more than 640,000 times on the platform since it was shared on August 8.

"He goes up there and I have no clue what the name of the song was," Lytle's teammate, linebacker Dorian Mausi, told the News & Observer. "But I'm like ooooh snap! He got that on for sure."

According to the Fayetteville Observer, Lytle — a 6-foot-7, 329-pound offensive lineman — recently joined the Blue Devils after transferring from the University of Colorado, where he earned a dual degree in psychology and music and voice performance.

Lytle has appeared in operas such as The Marriage of Figaro and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, per News & Observer.

The 24-year-old told the outlet that while he's used to the stage, receiving attention on social media is much different.

"I've been trying to keep up with it," Lytle said. "I'm not that into social media, but I've been trying to be. Everybody's contacting me and telling me about what's going on."

Not only does Lytle sing, but he also plays cello, violin, piano, and mandolin and writes his own music and lyrics, Sports Illustrated reported.

He told the News & Observer that he hopes to have a career in music after he finishes with football.

"The starving artist's thing is very real," he told the outlet. "I actually have some very good skills on the football field that I'll probably try and apply in different ways. I'm not exactly sure yet."

He added: "But long term, yeah, the goal is to make singing my entire living."