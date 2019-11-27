Unranked Texas University Basketball Team Beats No. 1 Duke in Stunning Upset

Image zoom The SFA vs. Duke game Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

College basketball saw a shocking upset on Tuesday night, when the unranked Stephen F. Austin State University team beat No. 1 Duke University 85 to 83.

Duke was ahead by 15 points in the first half of the game, but SFA caught up in the second half to end the game tied, according to ESPN. Just before the overtime buzzer sounded, SFA senior forward Nathan Bain scored the winning basket.

In video footage of the winning moment, SFA fans can be seen erupting into deafening cheers as Bain’s teammates rush onto the court to celebrate the win.

ESPN reports that Duke was the 27.5-point favorite ahead of the game. The outlet calculated that the loss marks the biggest Division I upset of the last 15 seasons.

According to CBS Sports, Duke’s loss on Tuesday also marks the first time they have lost a non-conference home game since 2000, and is the first time since 1983 that the team has lost to an unranked mid-major team.

“They played harder than we did and were tougher,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game, according to CBS Sports. “They had 64 points in the paint and forced 22 turnovers. They just played a lot tougher and better and deserved to win.”

BAIN GOES COAST TO COAST FOR THE GAME WINNER AT THE BUZZER! 'JACKS WIN! 'JACKS WIN! #RaiseTheAxe#AxeEm pic.twitter.com/27SwQZNmjq — SFA Basketball (@SFA_MBB) November 27, 2019

SFA player Kevon Harris

But the SFA Lumberjacks’ win was special for another reason as well.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bain — who scored the winning basket — is from Freeport, Bahamas, one of the areas most affected by Hurricane Dorian in September. The outlet reports that the athletes’ family lost almost everything in the storm.

“It was a team effort,” Bain said about his winning layup in a post-game interview on Tuesday, according to a clip shared by reporter Kyle Boone. “I know they had my back and I just wanted to return the favor.”

Nathan Bain is from the Bahamas. His family lost their house, their church, their school in damage from Hurricane Dorian. On Tuesday night he hit the game-winner to seal Stephen F. Austin's upset of No. 1 Duke. SPORTS!!! pic.twitter.com/kbe6LKuFtW — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) November 27, 2019

The SFA vs. Duke game

After the hurricane in September, SFA’s athletic department set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Bain’s family. The page has seen an increase in donations since his game-winning layup on Tuesday night.

“Not only did the Bain family see nearly everything of value destroyed by Hurricane Dorian,” the GoFundMe page explains, “Bain’s father — a minister — watched as his church suffered extreme damage from the storm as well.”

Duke will next face the Winthrop Eagles on Friday, while SFA will play the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday.