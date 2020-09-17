MLB Game Delayed After Drone Lands in Outfield at Chicago's Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs were facing off against the Cleveland Indians when the drone appeared

The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians had an unexpected guest during their Wednesday night game.

While facing off in Chicago, both teams were cleared from Wrigley Field by umpire Chad Whitson when a small drone flew over the bleachers and landed on the grass in the deep left-center of the outfield, according to the Associated Press and Chicago Tribune.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The drone was reportedly first spotted as Cubs' catcher Willson Contreras was up to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The game was tied 2-2.

It was flying over the stands when the umpire decided to rush the players back into the dugouts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Not long after landing in the outfield, the drone flew off and hovered above the field before vanishing behind the scoreboard.

The whole incident delayed the game for about seven minutes, the AP said.

According to Zach Zaidman of WSCR-AM 670 radio, drones flying "in and around major-league stadiums is prohibited by the Federal Aviation Administration starting one hour before and ending one hour after games."

Paul Sullivan, of the Chicago Tribune, shared a photo of a sign at Wrigley Field outlining "prohibited items," which includes "unmanned aerial vehicles" such as drones.