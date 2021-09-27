Driver Who Hit Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Won't Be Charged Following His Death

Greg Knapp was riding his bike in San Ramon when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and struck him from behind, his wife Charlotte Knapp told PEOPLE in July

No criminal charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle that struck New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp in July.

Knapp was riding his bike in San Ramon, California, when a motorist swerved into the bike lane and struck him from behind, his wife Charlotte Knapp told PEOPLE in July. His agent, Jeff Sperbeck, told PEOPLE that the accident immediately rendered Knapp unconscious, and he never regained consciousness. Knapp died five days later at age 58.

"Bicycle fatalities are devastating events. Following thorough review of the investigation, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that there is insufficient evidence to satisfy the requisite standard of criminal negligence on the part of the suspect driver. The dangers of distracted driving are well known; to truly promote road safety, motorists need to be attentive drivers as well," the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Monday to PEOPLE.

Sperbeck told NBC News that Knapp, an avid bicyclist, lives in Danville during the football offseason. He said the driver who struck Knapp stopped to render aid.

A preliminary investigation found that drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor, and the driver was cooperating with police, the San Ramon Police Department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Greg's infectious personality is most people's first and lasting memory of him," Sperbeck said in a statement to PEOPLE. "The phrase 'He never met a stranger' encapsulates Knapper's zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were."

"Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it...'Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!' " Sperbeck continued. "While his family, friends, and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!"

In his nearly 25-year career, Knapp served as quarterbacks coach for teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, the latter of which he won a Super Bowl with in 2015 with Peyton Manning.