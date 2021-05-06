Drew Robinson, Who Lost Eye in Suicide Attempt, Makes Giants' Triple-A Team Roster: 'I'm Lucky'

Drew Robinson, who has spoken candidly about his suicide attempt last year, is returning to baseball after entering rehabilitation

Drew Robinson is back to chasing his baseball dreams a year after he attempted suicide.

This week, the 29-year-old was signed to the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, he announced on Twitter Wednesday. The news comes just over a year after Robinson shot himself in the head on April 16, 2020, losing his right eye. Robinson subsequently spent more than a year in rehabilitation to make it back onto the diamond.

"I'm officially a one-eyed professional baseball player," he wrote in the tweet. "I'm lucky enough to say that I've made the Giants Triple-A roster for the Sacramento Rivercats. And the fact that we open our season in my hometown of Las Vegas just really can't get any more full circle."

Robinson said in his message on social media, that "it feels like I'm living out in movie. I really can't believe it and have a hard time putting into words how much this means to me, my family, my circle of people, all the doctors and put me back together, and the doctors that work with me on a weekly basis."

"I kind of started baseball again evidently I worked hard to see what could happen," he added. "Plenty of time to wind down the road I'm not thinking it was possible and that I was wasting my time. But here I am, getting ready to play another professional, with an astronomical amount of meaning attached to it."

Robinson told ESPN's Jeff Passan back in February that he had been struggling with depression for years before last year's incident. Twenty hours after shooting himself in his right temple, Robinson told Passan he woke up in the living room of his Las Vegas home and immediately called emergency services.

Robinson then underwent four surgeries, including the extraction of the eye that had been damaged by the bullet, according to ESPN. He is also in therapy to support his mental health.

Now Robinson begins his quest to make it back to the MLB. He previously played for the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals. His last major league game was in 2019.

According to ESPN, the last player in major league baseball with one eye was Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Whammy Douglas, who played in 1957.

"This is so much bigger than me," Robinson wrote on Twitter. "I'm excited, nervous, empowered and more importantly, ready for a magical experience."