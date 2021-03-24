Drew Brees Has 'Crazy Hobbies' Since His NFL Retirement — Including One High-Octane Water Sport

The father of four talks about recreational eFoiling, which he describes as a "cross between surfing and flying"

Drew Brees is going with the flow in retirement.

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old athlete officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a 20-year career playing in the league. The now-former New Orleans Saints quarterback, 42, visits The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Wednesday's episode, chatting about what his retirement life will look like.

Host DeGeneres, 63, asks Brees how he's spending his time now that he's "free to do whatever" he wants.

"That's kinda the interesting part," he says with a smile. "It's a little scary. Football did provide so much structure. The minute that I announced the retirement it all became real. I started looking around like, 'Oh man, what kind of crazy hobbies am I going to get into now?' So I've been enjoying some of those lately."

While he says he's also getting in "more family time" with his wife Brittany and their four kids — daughter Rylen Judith, 6, and sons Callen Christian, 8, Bowen Christopher, 10, and Baylen Robert, 12 — Brees does share what he's recently been enjoying: eFoiling.

Drew Brees makes an in-studio appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

"EFoiling is basically — so people have probably heard of a foil; it's basically a surfboard that has like a mast and a fin structure that drops below it. It allows you to ride on really bigger swells. You don't necessarily have to catch waves, you can just ride big swells out in the middle of the ocean," he explains of the water sport. "Then they decided, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we added a motor on here and a battery!' "

Brees says eFoiling is a "crazy experience." He adds, "It's a cross between surfing and flying, which I'm really not good at either, but I can do this!"

"It looks like it's a lot of fun. And hard," says DeGeneres.

Also in the talk show interview, Brees says even though he's retiring from the sport, he'll continue supporting New Orleans in the future.

"The message I wanted to send, too, was listen, I'm simply retiring from being a football player," he says. "I'm not retiring from New Orleans, I'm not retiring from our love of the city."