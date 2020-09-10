Quarterback Drew Brees Says He’s ‘on Borrowed Time’ Ahead of NFL Season Start

Drew Brees, who first joined the Saints in 2006, is the second oldest starting quarterback in the NFL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is reflecting on his future in the NFL.

"Hey, at this time, man, I'm on borrowed time," the 41-year-old told ESPN Wednesday, one night before the new NFL season starts. "I've got nothing to lose. So I'm turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may."

Brees, who first joined the Saints in 2006, is the second oldest starting quarterback in the NFL, behind the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, 42. In 2006, the athlete helped lead his team to their first-ever Super Bowl victory and was also named the game’s MVP.

He told ESPN he’s hoping his past failures will take him to his second Super Bowl win in the upcoming season.

"I know that everything happens for a reason, and in most cases, failure is your best teacher," Brees said. "That's the approach I've always taken, and that's the approach this team has taken. And I feel like we've found a way to garner strength from each one of these moments over these last few years. And it's only made us better."

Brees, who will be an analyst for NBC after he retires, according to ESPN, previously discussed his potential retirement in January.

“Listen, it’s not a matter of if I can still play. I know I can still play,” he said during an interview on WWL Radio at the time. “And if I really wanted to, I could probably play for another 3 or 4 years.”

He went on to add that while he’s confident his skill set is still there, he wants to retire “on my own terms.”

“At the end of the day, when that decision is made, I don’t want to walk away from this game because I have 32 teams telling me I can’t play anymore,” he said. “I want to do it on my own terms and when that time comes, I’ll know.”

Another factor that will make an impact on Brees’ decision is his family — he and his wife Brittany have been married since 2003 and are parents to four children.